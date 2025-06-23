Town Ball Weekly – Monday, June 23rd

TOWN BALL BASEBALL ROUND UP

SARTELL MUSKIES 12 QUAMBA CUBS 2

(WEDNESDAY JUNE 18th)

The Muskies defeated their foe the Cubs, they out hit them twelve to three. Brett Schlangen threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he had four strikeouts. Isaac Schroers threw two innings, he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jace Otto, he went 3-for-6 for five RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Andrew Deters went 3-for-5 with a walk and he scored two runs. Levi Lampert went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Ethan Carlson had two stolen bases, three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Wes Johnson went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, John Schumer went 1-for-5 with a double, Grant Mackenthun had three walks and he scored three runs and Andrew Ritter had three walks.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 12 BECKER BANDITS 0

(WEDNESDAY JUNE 18th)

The Polecats defeated their league foe the Bandits, they out hit them eleven to three. Mike Revenig threw six innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Nick Anderson threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jason Axelberg went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Cal Ulven went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base and a walk and Nick Anderson went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he had a walk. Keenan Macek went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Mike Olson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, two walks and scored two runs. Cole Bovee went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Caden King went 1-for-1 with a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brock Holthaus was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Easton Peters went 1-for-1. Tyson Visness scored a run and Isaiah Terlinden had a walk.

FRIDAY JUNE 20th

ELROSA SAINTS 3 ROYALTON RIVER DOGS 0

The Saints defeated their foe the River Dogs, they out hit them six for four. Luke Dingmann threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, four walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Derek Weiner, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Will VanBeck went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Luke Illies had a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Jackson Peter went 1-for-3 with a triple. Hunter Sobiech went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3 and Peyton Winter scored a run.

For the Riverdogs Marcus Hayes threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and one walk. Drew Yourczek went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Ethan Albright went 1-for-3 with a walk. Zack Cekalla went 1-for-3 and Will Gorecki went 1-for-2 with a walk. Nick Henry was hit by a pitch, Grayson Suska and Ryan Snyder both had a walk.

AVON LAKERS 4 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 2

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Lumberjacks, they out hit them eight to seven, including two home runs and two doubles. Cole Wellmann threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Kayden Mork threw one inning, he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by player/manager Caleb Curry, he went 3-for-3 with two home runs and a double for three RBIs, a walk and he scored three runs. Cole Wellmann went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Carter Holthaus went 2-for-3, Elliot Burnett went. 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Nolan Bigaouette was hit by a pitch.

For Foley Michael Moulzolf threw eight innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and he had four strikeouts. Drew Beier went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Lane Olson went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Alex Foss went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Eon VonWald went 1-for-2 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Dan Marod had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Mitch Keeler had a walk and he scored a run and Joey Ziwicki was hit by a pitch.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 4 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 2

The River Cats defeated their first round foe the Black Sox in the Freeport tournament, they out hit them six to three. Andy Nefs threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Will Kranz, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Jake Carper went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and David Novak went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and a walk. A. Smith went 1-for-3 with a double and Josh Tapio went 1-for-3. Jaxon Kenning had two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Kaden Haselius had a walk.

Black Sox Kaden Toutges threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Jadin Norby threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he had a strikeout.

a RBI and Dominic Ritter went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Jake Braegelmann had a RBI and Matt Johnson went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Bryan Benson had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Mason Toutges had a walk.

REGAL EAGLES 9 NLS LAKERS 6

The Eagles defeated the Lakers in the first round of the Freeport tournament, they out hit them nine to seven, including four doubles. Shane Rademacher threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, six runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Brayden Skindelien threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up two walks and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Knutson went 3-for-5 with a home run for five RBIs and he scored two runs. Blake Schultz went 5-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Chi Schneider went 2-for-5 with two doubles and he scored a run. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a walk and Brayden Skindelien went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Nate Meyer went 1-for-5, J. Beier had two walks and he was hit twice by a pitch, Derek Dengerud had a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Wosmek scored a run.

For te Lakers Jared Cortez threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Weston Gjerde threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs and he had a strikeout. Luke Ruter threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Jaiden Henjum threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke Ruter, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and Jared Cortez went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Weston Gjerde went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and a walk and Eli Johnson went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Travis Engelke had a RBI, Luke Jeseritz had a walk and he scored a run and Justin Johnson had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 17 WILLMAR INDIANS 6

The Brewers defeated their foe the Indians, they out hit them twenty to eight, including five doubles, two triples and a home run. Braxton Hoard threw four innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, three walks and he had five strikeouts. E. Harris threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Mike Peschel, he went 5-for-5 with two doubles for five RBIs and he scored two runs. David Ernst went 4-for-6 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, and he scored four runs. Jackson Glienke went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Jeremy Peschel went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Casey Clemenson went 4-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs. Marcus Wohl went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored four runs. Dustin Mertz went 3-for-6 with a home run for two RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Anthony Villanueva went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Chris Clemenson went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run.

For Willmar Jaciel Codenas threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up eight hits, six runs and he had two strikeouts. Juan Barrios threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Yerick Gateno threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and one run and Yarfred Arouz threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jelking Herrera went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a walk and Yarfred Arouz went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Gustavo Corres had a RBI and Jean Morales went 3-for-4 and he scored two runs. Jose Ortiz went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored two runs and Ever Araez had a RBI. Nemias Cabello went 1-for-3, Yilmar Rodriguez went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

SATURDAY MAY 21st

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 ST. JOSEPH JOES 0

The Springers defeated their foe the Joes, they out hit them nine to four, veteran righty Zach Femrite threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he had five strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw one inning, he had two strikeouts and Jack Arnold threw two innings, he had two strikeouts. Paul Dorr threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 3-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Drew Bulson went 2-for-5. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Mason Primus had a walk and he scored two runs. Paul Dorr had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run and Jace Griffin had a walk and he scored a run.

Blake Kilanowski threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Craig Hern threw two innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. Jonah Schneider threw one inning and retired the three batters he faced.

Their offense was led by Tanner Staller, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Lukas Theisen went 1-for-4. Ben Alvord went 1-for-4, Andrew Rott went 1-for-3 and Tanner Blommer had two walks.

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 MOORHEAD BREWERS 1

The Muskies defeated their regional foe the Brewers, they out hit them eight to six. Veteran lefty John Schumer threw nine innings, he gave up six hits, one run and he recorded eight strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ethan Carlson went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Andrew Deters went 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cody Partch went 2-for-4, Jace Otto had two RBIs and Levi Lampert went 1-for-4 with a double. Grant Mackenthun went 1-for-1 with two walks and he scored a run and Andrew Ritter was hit by a pitch.

Veteran David Ernst threw five innings, he gave up six his, three runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Jackson Glienke threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Jackson Glienke went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Marcus Wohl went 2-for-4 with a double. Casey Clemenson went 2-for-4 and David Ernst went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 15 ST. AUGUST GUSSIES 1

The Brewers defeated their league foe the Gussies, they out hit them nineteen to five. Tyler Stang threw six innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by JT. Harren went 4-for-6 with three RBIs an he scored three runs. Brady Kenning went 4-for-5 for two RBIs, three stolen bases and he scored three runs. Max Kiffmeyer went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs, a stolen base, he was hit by pitch and he scored two runs. Tyler Stang went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Josh Lanctot went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and Derrik Orth went 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored two runs. Luke Harren went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Chester Berggren had a walk and he scored a run.

For the Gussies Nevin Bloom threw seven innings, he gave up nineteen hits, fifteen runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts. No. 32 went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Aaron Fruth went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Truman Toenjes went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and No. 24 went 1-for-4. No. 5 had a walk and No. 19 went 1-for-1.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 4 SOBIESKI SKIS 1

The Billy Goats defeated their league rivals the Skis, they out hit them seven to six. Matt Tautges threw nine innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Andrew Rueckert, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ben Thoma went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jack Suska had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Matt Tautges went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Grady Young and Andrew Winscher both went 1-for-4. Lane Girtz had a walk and Reese Young had stolen base and a walk.

For the Skis Matt Filippi threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he had three strikeouts. Beau Thoma threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Alex Thoma, went 2-for-4 with a double and Collin Kray went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt. Collin Eckman had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Matt Filippi went 1-for-4 and he and he was hit by a pitch. Beau Thoma went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Owen Bode had a sacrifice bunt and a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 6 KIMBALL EXPRESS 0

The Martins defeated their foe the Express, they out hit them eleven to six, Brady Goebel threw four innings, he gave up four hits and he had five strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw five innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Scott Lieser went 2-for-4 for two RBIS and Kyle Lieser went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Brady Goebel went 2-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Carter Thelen went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Zach Moritz went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Avery Schmitz went 1-for-3. Tate Winter went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run and Keenan Dingman had a sacrifice bunt.

ForvKimball Ben Johnson threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Zach Dingmann threw two innings, he gave up four hits and two runs. Matt Friesen threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ben Johnson, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Brian Marquardt went 1-for-3 with a double. Cade Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Joe Hess went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Scott Marquardt went 1-for-3.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 11 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Steves, they out hit them eleven to three, including two home runs and three doubles. Josiah Peterson threw six innings, he gave up two hits, four walks and he had four strikeouts. Alex Foss threw one inning, he had two strikeouts. Hunter Hamers threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one run.

Their offense was led by Lane Olson, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Drew Beier went 2-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Josiah Peterson went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Dan Marod went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Joey Ziwicki went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs and Eon VonWald had a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Alex Foss went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Mitch Keeler went 1-for-3.

For St. Stephen pJack Greenlun threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, eight runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Sam Holthaus threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Cole Fuecker threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three runs and he had three strikeouts. Cole Fuecker went 2-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and a walk and Jack Greenlun went 1-for-3. Jake Schlonka had a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Reid Lunser was hit by a pitch.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 13 CHISAGO LAKES BULLDOGS 3

The Cyclones defeated their foe the Bulldogs, they out hit them eleven to seven, Noah Jensen threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw 2/3 of an inning, he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Carter Riedeman, he went 2-for-3 for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Noah Jensen went 2-for-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Nolan Hemker went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Terrance Moody went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs and Luke Pakkala went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Dom Mathies had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Vincent Murn went 1-for-3. Shea Koster went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored two runs.

For Chisago Lake Luke Gunderman threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, ten runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. River Bemlott threw one inning, he gave up two hits, three runs, two walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Alex Wilkey, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Dylan Magnuson went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Brendan Hemr went 2-for-2 and he scored a run and Jeremy Knutson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Luke Gunderman went 1-for-3, Nathan Zingerman scored a run, River Bemlott had a walk and Tom Fitzer was hit by a pitch.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 5 BECKER BANDITS 1

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Bandits, they out hit them twelve to three, including three doubles. Righty John Brew threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Gohman went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and B. Brown went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. B. Brown went 2-for-4. Caleb Leintz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Alex Schroeder went 1-for-4.

For the Bandits Kellan Graning threw four innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Matt Krenz threw three innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, and he had three strikeouts. Kellan Graning went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Josh Groskreutz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Matt Krenz went 1-for-3 and Kreeden Bloomquist had a walk.

GREENWALD CUBS 11 SWANVILLE BLUE JAYS 1

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the Blue Jays, they out hit them eleven to six and they were aided by five walks. Ethan Ettel threw six innings, he gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Max Wehlage, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Braydon Dobmeier went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and a stolen base and Aiden Hopfer went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. J. Meotf went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch and Isaac Rosenberger went 2-for-3 and he scored three runs. Nathe Welle went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run and Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Connor Anderson went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Westin Middendorf went 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run and Kegan Stueve went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

C. Clear threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, four walks and he had five strikeouts. Bryce Binek threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs, one walk and he had one strikeout. Matt Swanson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Bryce Binek went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. C.Clear, Jeremy Mugg and Charlie Kidrowski all went 1-for-3 and Brandon Welinski had a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVER CATS 2 ST. NICK NICKS 1

The River Cats defeated the Nicks in the semifinals of the Freeport tournament, they out hit them seven to four, Stetson Burkman threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Will Kranz, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel went 1-for-3 for a RBI and A. Smith went 1-for-1 with a double. Jaxon Kenning went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Bryan McCallum went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Luke Welle went 1-for-1, Samson Schlegel had a stolen base and a walk, Zeus Schlegel had a stolen base and Collin Skaug had a stolen base.

Kaden Rausch threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Kaden Rausch went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run and Connor Lincoln went 1-for-3 with a walk. Alex Foehrenbacher went 1-for-3 and Damien Lincoln went 1-for-4. Andray Stang and Caiden Braun both had a walk.

ST. BONI SAINTS 5 OPOLE BEARS 0

The Saints defeated the Bears in the their second Freeport tournament game, they out hit them, eight to three, including a home run and a triple. Reed Klatt threw five innings, he gave up three hits, four walks and he had four strikeouts and Mason McGowan threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Nick Drews went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Don Blunt went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and a walk and Nate Jackson went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Nick Hubbard went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Joe Hansen went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Hawken Hedlund went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Zach Haugen had a walk.

For Opole Drew Lange threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Alex Bobbins threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits and one run. Their offense was led by Brodi Huls went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-2. Masyn Patrick went 1-for-2, Drew Lange had two walks, Dominic Hoika, Maverick Novitzki and Hunter Boeckerman all had a walk.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 18 DEROIT LAKES LIGERS 0

The Mudcats defeated their foe the Ligers, they out hit them seventeen to two, including three home runs and six doubles. Dylan Inniger threw seven innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Isaac Howe, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Tommy Horan went 4-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored four runs. Cullen Wilson went 2-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. David Dorsey went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Wyatt Tweet went 1-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Gast went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored run. Carter Heinsch went 2-for-5 with two double and Toby Sayles went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk. Matt Samuelson went 1-for-4, with a walk and he scored a run and Aaron Reierson had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

For the Ligers Jacob Thomas threw one inning, he gave up one hit and one walk and Bradly Swiers threw five innings, he gave up fourteen hits, sixteen runs, three walks and he had a strikeout. A. Kulik threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, and he had a strikeout. Grady Kirchner went 1-for-2 with a walk, Justin Hoskins went 1-for-3, Mason Omberg and Casey Ness both had a walk.

ST. BONI SAINTS 10 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0

The Saints defeated the Lakers, they out hit them seven to three and they were aided by nine walks. Nick Hubbard threw five innings, he gave up three hits and he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Joe Hansen, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for four RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Drews went 1-for-1 with a home run for a RBI, two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Conner Morrissey went 2-for-3 with a triple, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Hawken Hedlund went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Hubbard went 1-for-1 for a RBI, two walks. He was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Ethan Klahsen had a stolen base, a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Jacob Weir had two walks.

Fr the Lakers Caleb Leintz threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, six runs, five walks and he had one strikeout. B Brown threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he had one strikeout. Matt Korte threw one inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-2, Jackson Phillip went 1-1, Quentin Dukowitz went 1-for-1 and Tommy Gohman had a stolen base.

DELANO TIGERS 0 MONTICELLO POLECATS 0

The Tigers defeated their foe the Polecats, they were out hit eleven to three, Tanner Eckhart threw five innings, he gave up ten hits, six runs and he had four strikeouts. Eric Bello went 1-for-4, Mike Olson went 1-for-3 with a walk, Nick Anderson went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Caden King had a walk.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1

The Lakers defeated their foe in the first round of the Freeport tournament, they out hit them eleven to three. Jordan Golombiecki threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jackson Phillip went 1-for-1 for tow RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tommy Gohman went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Korte went 1-for-3 for a RBI. B. Brown went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Alex Schroeder went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ian Jungles went 1-for-3, Caleb Leintz went 1-for-2, James Boyle went 1-for-1 and Jordan Golombiecki had a walk.

Jaydin Norby threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Carter Neuhschwander went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Mason Tautges went 1-for-2. Brady Hoppe went 1-for-2 with a walk and Ben Millard was hit by a pitch. Jake Braegelmann had a walk and Bryce Stalboerger scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 12 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1

The Polecats defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys, they out hit them twelve to three, including four doubles and two home runs. Isaiah Terlinden threw eight innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jason Axelberg threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jason Axelberg went 3-for-5 with two home runs for three RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs. Eric Bello went 3-for-6 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Cal Ulven went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored a run and Dallas Miller went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Keenan Macek went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Nick Anderson went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Caden King had a walk and he scored two runs. Michael Revenig had two walks and Cole Bovee had a walk.

For the Stone Poneys Parker Schulz threw five innings, he gave up two hits, four runs, seven walks and he had seven strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, eight runs, two walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Braeden Dykuizen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Gavin O’Connell went 1-for-3. Josh Tinklenberg went 1-for-4 and Parker Schulz went 1-for-3. Brendan Boesen had a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Austin Lahr had a walk and Jeff Amann had a walk.

SOBIESKI SKIS 4 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 0

The Skis defeated their league rivals the Rebels, they out hit them ten to three, Jake Kapphahn threw six innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Dusty Parker threw three innings, he had four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Riley Czech went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and Dusty Parker went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Beau Thoma went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored a run and Collin Kray went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Owen Bode went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run and Collin Eckman went 1-for-2. Matt Filippi had two stolen bases and he scored a run, Jake Kapphahn had a walk and Matt Baier had a walk.

For the Rebels Mason Agir threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, four runs, two walks and he he recorded eight strikeouts. T. Gruye threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he had two strikeouts. Will Sather went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Jack Schafer went 1-for-3. Mason Agir went 1-for-4 and Riley Derosier was hit by a pitch. Josh Hukriede had a walk and Alex Haapajoki had a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 12 EDEN VALEY HAWKS 0

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Hawks, they out hit them eight to five, and they were aided by twelve walks. They put up eight runs early to give Dustin Kramer great support, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Carter Block went 1-for-2 with a double for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Myles Dziengel went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 1–for-3 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-1 for a RBI, a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Landon Neiman had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Gavin Mathies went 1-for-3.

For Eden Valley Herman Solomon threw one inning, he gave up four hits, four runs and one walk and Austin Schlangen threw one inning, he gave up three hits, eight runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Riley Geislinger threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he had two strikeouts. Gabe Schmidt threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he had a strikeout. Mitch Lipinski went 2-for-3, Tripp McCain, Austin Schlangen and Riley Geislinger all went 1-for-3, Jordan Kelm and KJ Quinn both had a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 10 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3

The Brewer defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them twelve to six, including three home runs. JT Harren threw six innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Reed Pfannenstein threw three inings, he gave up three hits, one run and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Derrik Orth went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for a RBI, he had two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Harren went 2-for-3for three RBIs and he had a walk and Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. JT Harren went 1-for-4 with a walk and Josh Lanctot went 1-for-4. Jackson Sheetz had a stolen base, a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Tyler Stang scored a run, Jordan Picka went 1-for-1 and Brady Kenning scored a run.

For the Lakers Austin Lenzmeier threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, nine runs, three walks and he had five strikeouts. No. 13 threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks an he had three strikeouts. No. 7 threw one inning, he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Adam Braun went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and No. 5 went 1-for-5 with a home run for a RBI. Alex Lenzemeier had two walks and No. 16 went 1-for-1. No. 11 went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run, Justin Kunkel was hit by a pitch and No. 24 scored a run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 5 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 1

The Royals defeated their league rivals the Lakers, they out hit them nine to four, they were aided by six walks. Dalton Thelen threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jack Boos threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he had two strikeouts. Lund threw one inning, he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Justin Schroeder went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Tyler Prom went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Isaac Holthaus went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Cooper Notch went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Jack Boos went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Cole Schmitz went 1-for-3 with two walks and he scored a run. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-4 with a walk and Brock Rothstein had a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

For Lake Henry Trent Wendlandt threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, four walks and he had five strikeouts. Cooper Bast threw two innings, he gave up a hit, one walk and he had two strikeouts. Tori Olmscheid threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had a strikeout. Isaac Lieser went 1-for-3 with a home run for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Shane Kampsen and Grant Ludwig both went 1-for-4 and Cooper Bast had a walk.