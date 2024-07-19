Town Ball Update

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my thirteenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

(NOTE LEAGUE PLAYOFFS ARE UNDER WAY)

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 8 RAYMOND ROCKETS 4

The Springers from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Rockets from the Corn Belt league. They out hit them thirteen to four, including three doubles and a pair of sacrifice flys, they had eight players that collected hits. The Springers starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty Brady Klehr threw two innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Brady Schafer went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Mason Primus went 1-for-3. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Brad Olson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Rockets starting pitcher was Herman Solomon, he threw four innings, he gave up twelve hits, eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran 50 year old righty Zach Nelson threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rockets offense was led by Tyler Steen, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Eli Nelson went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Caleb Ditmarson went 1-for-3 with a triple, he had a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Kientz went 1-for-2 with a walk and John Sawatzky had a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 10 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 0

The Cyclones defeated their Sauk Valley rivals the Anglers in a league play-in game, the Cyclones out hit them ten to one. They collected a pair of doubles, a sacrifice fly and they had eight players that collected hits. They played very solid defense in support of their pitchers. Noah Jensen started on the mound for the Cyclones, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Alex Harren threw three innings in relief to close it out, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Noah Jensen, he went 2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Pakkala went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Noah Hemker went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Ethan Swanson went 3-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Dom Mathies went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Rothstein went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Ethan Mader went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Luke Welle, he threw nine innings, he gave up thirteen hits, ten runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Their offense was led by Gavin Miller, he went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Joey Rathman earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Easton Knealing earned a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 6 ADA ATHLETICS 5

The Brewers defeated their Red River league rival the Athletics. They out hit them eleven to eight. They collected a pair of doubles and they had seven players that collected hits. The Brewers veteran righty David Ernst started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Parker Harm threw three innings, he recorded seven strikeouts. Brayden Jacobson threw one inning to close it out, he gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by David Ernst, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Parker Harm went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Penney went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit twice by a pitch. Mike Peschel went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Marcus Wolf was credited for a RBI. Jeremy Peschel and Kyle Voltin both went 1-for-4 and both scored a run.

The Athletics starting pitcher was Riley Resnick, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jonas Sanders threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

Their offense was led by Sunny Resnick, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Beau Fetting went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brennan Fetting went 1-for-2 for a RBI. Riley Resnick went 2-4 with a walk, Jonas Sanders went 1-for-2, with a walk and he scored a run and Nick Johnson went 1-for-4.

BECKER BANDITS 7 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4

The Bandits from the Sauk Valley league defeated the Hawks from the Central Valley League in a little exhibition action.

DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 4 LORETTO LARKS 1

The Saints defeated their North Star league rivals the Larks, they out hit them nine to five. They collected four doubles and they had seven players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Jacob Neimala, he threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, one run, three walks and he recorded ten strikeouts and Michael Leffler threw one inning in relief to earn the save.

The Saints offense was led by Nicolas Niemela, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Tyler Brandel went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jayce Olthoff went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Noah Halonen went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Lindquist earned a walk and he had a pair of stolen bases. Collin Krick went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Steve Boger went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Jim Althoff went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Larks starting pitcher was Troy Beckman, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Joshua Koskie threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded one strikeout. Jacob Mathiason threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Brady Brolin, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Dan Jerde went 1-for-2. Tyler Maher went 2-for-3 with a double and he had a walk, Brad Koskie went 1-for-3 with a walk and Jack Anderson earned a walk and he scored a run.