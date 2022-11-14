TIX on MIX! Win P!NK Tickets and Yummy Pie All Week with Mix 94.9

P!NK is the latest Mix artist to announce she's going on tour in 2023 and we here at MIX 94.9 could not be more excited!

Summer Carnival 2023

Photo by Live Nation Entertainment Photo by Live Nation Entertainment loading...

Announced Monday morning, P!NK will be at Target Field in Minneapolis Thursday, August 10, 2023. Coming along as special guests is Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and KidCutUp

P!NK's tour announcement comes out only a little over a week after dropping a new upbeat single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again"

A few more details on the concert: Tickets will go on-sale to the general public Monday, November 21st at 10am Central Time.

But there will also be Pre-Sales such as

Citi Pre-Sale: 10am Wednesday, November 16th

Verizon Pre-Sale: 10am Thursday, November 17th

MIX 94.9 Pre-Sale: 10am Saturday, November 19th (and YES we will give you the pre-sale code closer to this weekend when we have it)

But also not that ALL pre-sales End Sunday, November 20th at 11pm

On Top of all of that we have TICKETS to give away all week before you can buy them here on MIX 94.9.

Mix 94.9 is giving YOU something to be Thankful for, " P!NK & Pie"!

Listen all week at 8am to the Mixed Up Morning Show with Megan & Dave-O for the simple question of the day! Then text in your one word answer to the Free MIX 94.9 mobile app for a chance to win TIX to See P!NK in Concert next year at Target Field and Pie From Mixin' It Up Gluten Free Bakery of Sauk Rapids, Just in time for Thanksgiving!

It's the Pie-fect WEEK to win P!NK and Pie with St. Cloud's Fresh Mix, Mix 94.9!

