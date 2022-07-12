This isn't the news you want to hear in the depths of summer in Minnesota. One town is asking residents to NOT use their air conditioning while they work to diagnose and repair one of the town's generators that provides power to the town. The City of Janesville made the announcement on social media yesterday.

Janesville Utility Customer Notice Update:

Yesterday we reached the maximum load that we currently have available for generation.

The current reality is the staff is exhausted and continuing to push forward with generation. We currently have Engineers looking into the current Generator that is not available to try and get it back in the Generation mix. This unit has the 2nd largest nameplate in our fleet. This is why it is imperative that you please avoid using air conditioning. If we reach our maximum capacity for the generators we have available we will be forced to make the difficult decision of shutting down portions of the town without critical infrastructure (lift stations, well pumps, and senior living are critical). This is the LAST decision that we want to make but it very well could come to that. Substantial outages are a very real possibility.

Substation update- We are currently waiting on more extensive test results to determine what path we will have to take to correct the newly found deficiencies. Generation may need to be stretched out for an extended period of time depending on results.

Please know we appreciate the support in these less-than-ideal times. Also know we are trying to leverage every available resource in an attempt to get your lives back to normal.

Please talk to your friends and neighbors as we need all the help we can get from you!

The post by the City of Janesville states that if not enough people 'power down' their air conditioning units, they may have to manually take portions of the town that lack 'critical infrastructure' and turn off the power.

You can bet that there were some pretty upset people once that announcement was made.

As of this morning, there hasn't been another update to the post in regards to whether or not residents are able to use their air conditioning units yet, hopefully, they will get the green light to use them soon, as there is a HOT stretch of weather on the way this weekend and into next week.

