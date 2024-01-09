This Minnesota ‘Pop-Up’ Grocery Store Making A Stop In Elk River Wednesday!
WHAT IS FARE FOR ALL?
Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is not just for low-income families; it is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service, the longer the great deals will keep coming.
JANUARY MENU
MINI MEAT PACK B $11
Bourbon BBQ Chicken Bites 1.5 lbs
B/S Chicken Thighs - 1 lb
Lean Smoked Turkey Sausage - 13 ounces
Beef Cocktail Sausages - 12 ounces
Ground Beef 80/20 - 1 lb
MEGA MEAT PACK X $25
LOCAL Turkey Wings - 2 lbs
Chicken Breasts - 1.3 lbs
Bacon - 1 lb
Mild Italian Pork Sausage - 19 ounces
Maple Breakfast Link - 12 ounces
3 cheese Italian Chicken Sausage - 12 ounces
PRODUCE PACK $10
LOCAL Russet Potatoes - 5 lbs
Yellow Onions - 2 lbs
Carrots - 1 lb
Gala Apples - 3
Navel Oranges - 3
Grapefruits - 2
Radishes - 1 lb
HOT BUYS
Beef & Cheddar Brats 28 ounces
COMING TO ELK RIVER ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10TH 2024!
Fare For All is heading to Elk River on Wednesday, January 10th from 1 pm to 3 pm. The event will take place at:
Central Lutheran Church
1103 School St. NW
Elk River, MN 55330
HOW IT WORKS
It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash. They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to Elk River, you will have other options available around the area. Click HERE to see the full schedule of when they will be coming to other cities near you.
LOOK: 20 of the biggest insects in the world
Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale
Quiz: Do you know your state insect?
Gallery Credit: Andrew Vale
LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names
Gallery Credit: ELLEN DEWITT