This Central Minnesota Restaurant Is Hosting A ‘Burlesque Dinner’ In June
Here is something that you don't hear about much, burlesque dancing. A St. Cloud restaurant is hosting a burlesque dinner in June, and while I don't know a whole lot about burlesque the event is interesting.
Arroy - Thai Filipino Restaurant on West St. Germain is hosting the event on June 11th.
A post about the event popped up in my feed recently and I had to actually stop scrolling and read more about the event.
If you are like me and don't know much about burlesque, here is what I found out through a quick Google search 'What do burlesque dancers do when they perform?'
"Burlesque Performers do elaborate dance routines on stage dressed in erotic period costumes from the 19th century-complete with corsets, miniskirts, tassels, garters, stockings, feather boas, and lots and lots of lace." - CareerMatch.com
If you are going to the event, from what I can imagine it should be a really fun time, as I've only heard great things about the food at Arroy too.
