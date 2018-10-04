The Weekender: ZooFest, Navigating the 70s and More!
ST. CLOUD — There's plenty of fun things you and your family can do around central Minnesota this weekend. Take a trip back in time at the Stearns History Museum, enjoy some fall fun at Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls, hear the Fabulous Armadillos perform at the Paramount Theatre, check out some horse riding action in Clearwater, and enjoy some live music in downtown St. Cloud. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Navigating the 70sSt. Cloud
Take a trip back in time at the Stearns History Museum. You can revisit the 70s and check out all the music, clothes, furniture and toys that inspired today’s styles. While your there you can check out some of the other new exhibits up throughout the museum. Admission is $7 for adults and $3 for children. The doors open at 10:00 a.m.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, October 6th, 10:00 a.m.
- 2
ZooFestLittle Falls
Enjoy some fall festive family fun in Little Falls this weekend. Pine Grove Zoo is holding their annual ZooFest Saturday. The day includes a bounce house, carnival haunted house, pumpkin bowling, rock wall, and games, animals and more. Tickets are $6.00 per person, which includes a chance to see magician David Casas. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and you can get tickets at the Admissions entrance or call 320-616-5595.
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- Saturday, October 6th, 11:00 a.m.
- 3
What's Going On? Songs from the Vietnam WarParamount TheatreThe Fabulous Armadillos are back to bring another great show to central Minnesota. The group is holding a three day, four show event called What's Going On? Songs from the Vietnam War. Everything from Jimi Hendrix, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Santana, Janis Joplin, The Animals, Bob Dylan, and many more will be performed to give you a since of what solider's used to escape from the high tension, daily life in war. Tickets for the show are $32 dollars and going fast. The show runs Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.CLICK HERE for ticket information!- Thursday, October 4th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, October 5th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 6th, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- 4
Silver Bullet Saddle Club’s WSCA All-Game Horse ShowClearwater
Saddle up for a great show happening in Clearwater this weekend. The Silver Bullet Saddle Club is hosting an All Game WSCA Show. The club is offering both male and female classes as well as senior classes for those wanting to show off their skills. The show will begin at 9:00 a.m. and is free to watch these fast-paced events. Food and drink will also be available throughout the day for all spectators.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, October 6th, 9:00 a.m.
- 5
Rockin' With the RhinosSt. Cloud
Enjoy some great live music in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The Arcanes and the Rhino Shrines will both be performing at the Pickled Loon Friday. Rhino Shrine is an Alternative/Indie Rock band based out of the Twin Cities that brings enthusiastic energy to their music. While the The Arcanes are an original 8-piece horn band based out of St. Cloud, Minnesota. The cost is $5 to get in and the music starts at 10:00 p.m.
PAY AT THE DOOR!
- Friday, October 5th, 10:00 p.m.