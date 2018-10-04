The Weekender: ZooFest, Navigating the 70s and More!

3

The Fabulous Armadillos are back to bring another great show to central Minnesota. The group is holding a three day, four show event called What's Going On? Songs from the Vietnam War. Everything from Jimi Hendrix, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Santana, Janis Joplin, The Animals, Bob Dylan, and many more will be performed to give you a since of what solider's used to escape from the high tension, daily life in war. Tickets for the show are $32 dollars and going fast. The show runs Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday at 1:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

