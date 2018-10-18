The Weekender: Nobuntu, Fifth Avenue Live, Art Crawl and More!

An all-female quintet from Zimbabwe will be in central Minnesota this weekend. The group Nobuntu has drawn international acclaim for its fusion of traditional music, Afro Jazz and Gospel. Their rich, pure voices and exhilarating rhythms are accompanied by percussion, traditional instruments and dance movements. Nobuntu reminds us that we are all connected by our humanity; we just have to listen. Ticket for the show are $27 for general admission, $24 for seniors, and $15 for students. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater at St. John's University.