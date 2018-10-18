The Weekender: Nobuntu, Fifth Avenue Live, Art Crawl and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is plenty to see and do this weekend around central Minnesota you and your family can enjoy. Check out a Zimbabwe singing group at Collegeville, rock out with Chris Hawkey at Pioneer Place, check out some locally created art at the Downtown Art Crawl, enjoy some Halloween fun at the Stearns History Museum, and party on the streets with Mason Dixie Live at the Fifth Avenue Live concert series. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
NobuntuCollegeville
An all-female quintet from Zimbabwe will be in central Minnesota this weekend. The group Nobuntu has drawn international acclaim for its fusion of traditional music, Afro Jazz and Gospel. Their rich, pure voices and exhilarating rhythms are accompanied by percussion, traditional instruments and dance movements. Nobuntu reminds us that we are all connected by our humanity; we just have to listen. Ticket for the show are $27 for general admission, $24 for seniors, and $15 for students. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater at St. John's University.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, October 19th, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
Chris HawkeyPioneer Place
Chris Hawkey and his band will be performing in St. Cloud for one night only this week. The singer will be playing at Pioneer Place Theatre Friday night along with special guest Michael Shynes. Hawkey joined his first band at the age of 15 and his career truly took off in 2010. Tickets for the show are $29 and are going fast. The music gets started at 6:45 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, October 19th, 6:45 p.m.
- 3
Downtown Art CrawlSt. Cloud
Celebrate and experience the work of talented central Minnesota artists while enjoying the warmth and charm of locally-owned shops, businesses and eateries in Historic Downtown St. Cloud. The Downtown Art Crawl is Friday starting at 4:00 p.m. Talk with local artists, plan your route and see how creative our community is. The event is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, October 19th, 4:00 p.m.
- 4
Halloween HistoriaStearns History Museum
Get an early start on your trick-or-treating this weekend at the Stearns History Museum. The museum is holding their Halloween Historia event. This non-scary event filled with crafts, petting zoo, hayride and a scavenger hunt in the exhibit gallery. Costumes are encouraged so make sure you bring your camera. The event runs from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and cost is $4 per person.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, October 20th, 12:30 p.m.
- 5
Fifth Avenue LiveSt. Cloud
Enjoy another outdoor concert on the streets of historic downtown St. Cloud. Fifth Avenue Live is back for another show featuring the group Mason Dixie Line. Cost is $5 per person and all ages are welcome. The music begins at 5:00 p.m. Saturday night.
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- Saturday, October 20th, 5:00 p.m.