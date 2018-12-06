The Weekender: Midtown Men, Santa Day, S’mores Night and More!

1

Ring in the Christmas season with an evening of iconic Yuletide songs. Midtown Men, reuniting the original stars from the Broadway smash hit Jersey Boys, is a 7-piece band featuring renditions of The Beatles, The Temptations, The Four Seasons and more! Tickets for the show are $35 for general admission, $32 for seniors and $15 for youth. Show time is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. inside Escher Auditorium on the College of St. Benedict campus. Come celebrate "the most wonderful time of the year" in this spectacular Broadway-style celebration!

- Thursday, December 6th, 7:30 p.m.