The Weekender: Comedy Night, Indoor Drumline and More!

It’s love at first laugh with The Second City! The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night is a brand-new experience you’ve been aching for. Spend time with the cast of comedians as they annihilate everything about love, dating, relationships, and everything else in-between. The Second City is home to a world-class entertainment company, continuing to produce premier talent in all three of its locations–Chicago, Toronto, and Hollywood–and entertaining more than one million audience members a year. From Steve Carell to Keegan-Michael Key, Stephen Colbert to Tina Fey, Chris Farley to Mike Myers, Second City’s imprint is all over film, television, and beyond. This show is recommended 18 plus. Tickets are between $24-$27 and showtime is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. inside the Paramount Theatre.

- Saturday, March 4th, 7:30 p.m.