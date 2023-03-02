The Weekender: Comedy Night, Indoor Drumline and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We got your central Minnesota entertainment guide ready to go this weekend. Enjoy good conversation at the monthly Nerd Nite on the Rocks event, share some laughs with Stand Up Comedy Night, see some of the best drummers around with the Indoor Drumline Meet, catch The Second City at the Paramount Theatre and check out the Mid Minnesota Coin Expo. Read more in The Weekender!
Nerd Nite on the RocksWaite Park
Spend an evening in conversation in Waite Park. Nerd Nite is a fun, interdisciplinary presentation series at a bar. This months Speakers are Krista Dotseth and Jade Harveland who will do a presentations on Recreational Therapy and Jack the Ripper. Nerd Nite on the Rocks is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the first Thursday night of every month at Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill. The event is free you are just asked to order a drink or meal to support the hosting venue.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, March 2nd, 6:30 p.m.
Stand Up Comedy NightSt. Cloud
Enjoy a night of Stand up Comedy featuring nationally touring comedian Connor Hangsleben. Connor is a Midwest favorite and has been featured on Jeff & Larry’s comedy Round Up on Sirius XM Channel and has opened for some the biggest names in Comedy. Tickets are just $15 and show will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Pioneer Place Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, March 3rd, 7:30 p.m.
Indoor Drumline ShowFoley
Check out some of the best drummers in the state. The Quad City Percussion Indoor Drumline Competition is being held at Foley High School this weekend. Tickets for the show are $12 for adults or $6 for kids 17-years-old and younger. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. and the show will start at 6:00 p.m.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, March 4th, 6:00 p.m.
The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide To The Ultimate Date NightSt. Cloud
It’s love at first laugh with The Second City! The Second City Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night is a brand-new experience you’ve been aching for. Spend time with the cast of comedians as they annihilate everything about love, dating, relationships, and everything else in-between. The Second City is home to a world-class entertainment company, continuing to produce premier talent in all three of its locations–Chicago, Toronto, and Hollywood–and entertaining more than one million audience members a year. From Steve Carell to Keegan-Michael Key, Stephen Colbert to Tina Fey, Chris Farley to Mike Myers, Second City’s imprint is all over film, television, and beyond. This show is recommended 18 plus. Tickets are between $24-$27 and showtime is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. inside the Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, March 4th, 7:30 p.m.
Mid Minnesota Coin ExpoSt. Cloud
If you're an avid coin collector you will want to make your way to downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The Mid Minnesota Coin Expo takes place Sunday at the Best Western Plus Kelly Inn. Over 40 tables will be lined up for your to browse, buy, sell or get appraisals on. Admission and Parking is free. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, March 5th, 9:00 a.m.