The Weekender: Church Basement Ladies, Kids Weekend and More!
ST. CLOUD — Keep the kids occupied this weekend with a lot of great events happening throughout central Minnesota this weekend. Enjoy the musical comedy of the Church Basement Ladies, hear the sounds of the Lake Wobegon Brass Band, share some laughs with comedian Jason Schommer, and take the kids for some fun activies at Cabela's and at the Sartell Community Showcase. Read more in The Weekender!
Church Basement LadiesSt. Cloud
Fans of the musical comedy series Church Basement Ladies will get to know more about the men of East Cornucopia Lutheran Church in their latest production. Rise Up O Men is the six chapter of the story that first began in 2005. As the ladies get ready for the town's 1964 Centennial Celebration, it's their husbands who have a few problems of their own to solve. Tickets for the show range between $20-$24. Show times are Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Friday at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, February 28th, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 1st, 7:30 p.m.
Lake Wobegon Brass BandSt. Cloud
An evening of music full of fun will echo throughout the Paramount Theatre this weekend. The Lake Wobegon® Brass Band originated at the Anoka Coffee Shop in 1992 and the first rehearsal was held on February 29, 1992. The group is comprised of educators, professional musicians, and several who have vocations outside the musical world. Tickets for the show start at $10. Show time is Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 2nd, 7:30 p.m.
Just Jason and FriendsLittle Falls
Enjoy a night of comedy in Little Falls this weekend. Comedian Jason Schommer hits the stage once again for a night of non-stop laughs and stories. Schommer will be joined by a handful of guest throughout the night including some live music by WJON's very own Kelly Cordes. Tickets for the show are just $15 and can be found online or by calling the Great River Arts center at 320-632-0960. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Saturday, March 2nd, 7:30 p.m.
Kids WeekendRogers
Get the kids interested in the outdoors at Cabela's this weekend. The business is holding a weekend full of free activities for kids. Activities include fish pond, crafts, giveaways and more. The event runs from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, March 2nd, 12:00 p.m.
- Sunday, March 3rd, 12:00 p.m.
Sartell Community ShowcaseSartell
Enjoy a family fun event in Sartell this weekend. The Sartell Chamber of Commerce is holding their annual Community Showcase. Throughout the day families can play games, enjoy entertainment and explore local business. The event is free to attend and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Sartell Community Center.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, March 2nd, 9:00 a.m.