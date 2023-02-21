Yesterday we asked you on social media, what is something you've GOT to have before a Minnesota snowstorm, wrong answers only. Well, you responded in a BIG way, and we've sifted through the comments and come up with the top-5 things Minnesotans shouldn't run out and get before a snowstorm.

Image Credit: kacey nguyen via unsplash Image Credit: kacey nguyen via unsplash loading...

5. Flip Flops - There ain't no place for flip flops with possibly two feet of snow on the way. I hate running out to my garage in just socks during the winter, who would want to tool around with flip-flops on? An obviously wrong answer for a Minnesota snowstorm. (Note there is an exception, you are heading on vacation to a really warm weather destination.)

Image Credit: tim mossholder via unsplash Image Credit: tim mossholder via unsplash loading...

4. Lawn Chairs - You can probably hold off on going out and stocking up on lawn chairs and summer bar-be-cue items before the snowstorm. I know stores like to start stocking up on seasonal items way ahead of time, but are you seeing lawn chairs inside hardware stores yet?

Image Credit: sam pearce warrilow via unsplash Image Credit: sam pearce warrilow via unsplash loading...

3. Sports Car/Collector Car - I'd leave the sports car and collector car parked in the dealership lot if you've got that kind of disposable income. Otherwise, if you've already got one, keep it in storage for the next few weeks while Mother Nature sorts herself out.

Image Credit: jonas jacobsson unsplash Image Credit: jonas jacobsson unsplash loading...

2. Warm Beer - OK some might say wait, stocking up on beer, bread, eggs, and milk is what Minnesotans do when a storm is ready to roll into the area. But this is WARM beer, not the cold stuff. Why would you stock up on the warm stuff, you'll never find it until spring if you are cooling it off outside during a snowstorm, so help your favorite beer delivery person out and stick with the cold beer, along with milk, bread, and eggs.

Image Credit: onela ymeri via unsplash Image Credit: onela ymeri via unsplash loading...

1. Sunscreen - Probably the most popular answer given was sunscreen or sun tan oil. It's true there isn't ANY reason for stocking up on that before a snowstorm. While we Minnesotans are tough and enjoy the outdoors all year long, 50 mph wind gusts and flying snow won't make it too appetizing to be outdoors during this upcoming event.

Did we miss one? Weigh in on the 98-1 app of our Facebook page to share your WRONG answers.

