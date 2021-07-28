Take a Ride on Thomas the Tank Engine in Duluth this August

If you have a kid (or kid at heart) in the family that loves Thomas the Tank Engine, you won't want to miss out on this summer event in Duluth.

Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends are all coming to life August 6, 7, 8 and 13, 14, 15 in Duluth for "Day Out With Thomas" at North Shore Scenic Railroad.

This is an opportunity for kids to take a ride with their favorite tank engine, meet the railway controller Sir Topham Hatt, have fun in Imagination Station, explore the Railroad Museum, take a ride with Thomas’ friend Percy, and much more!

The theme for this year is "Party Train" and this event also serves as the biggest fundraiser of the year for Lake Superior Railroad Museum in Duluth.

Here is what is included with a ticket:

20-25 minute train ride behind Thomas through Duluth to Lake Superior

Entry to the Lake Superior Railroad Museum

Imagination Stations (sandboxes, coloring Mega Blocks, craft tables, play tables, etc.)

Live children's band for music and dancing

Photo ops with Thomas, Percy, & Sir Topham Hatt

Free trolley car rides

Bounce houses

Face painting and temporary tattoos

Model Train Layouts

Access to the Thomas gift shop

There is also an option to add on the Percy Train Ride which includes a separate 20-25 minute train ride behind Percy, a similar route but different fun onboard.

Tickets are $20 for ages 2 and up, and adding on the Percy package is just $4 more per person. Advanced ticket purchases are not required, but are encouraged as this event has sold out quickly in the past. You can check out more on tickets here.

