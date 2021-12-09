Steve Patterson announces New Gig with Live With Kelly and Ryan

Former Twin Cities Live co-host Steve Patterson announced his newest television gig Wednesday on social media.

Retirement doesn't last long for some, and former TCL co-host Steve Patterson is one of those who couldn't sit still long. Just two weeks after leaving his position as KSTP co-host of Twin Cities Live, he took to social media to announce his latest television gig. On Tuesday he posted a graphic inviting guesses.

Hundreds of guesses came in.

"A new music show featuring Steve on the banjo," joked one person.

"Wheel of fortune?" wished another. "Kidding. Wherever it is, best of luck and good wishes to you."

"The late night show with Jimmy Fallon!?" joked another. "That would be sweet though!!"

The overwhelming response, though, was Live with Kelly and Ryan which Patterson has guest featured on before.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan?"

"Permanent Segments on Live with Kelly & Ryan."

"I'm going with Kelly and Ryan - he could do that from here and he said he isn't leaving MN."

"Live with Kelly & Ryan was my first thought when you said you were leaving TCL."

Patterson revealed in a short Facebook video update Wednesday that he will be -- in fact -- joining Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

"A lot of you guys are really great at guessing," he said in the video. "I am so pumped to tell you that today, this afternoon, I'm getting on a flight [and] flying to New York City to team up again with my friends at Live with Kelly and Ryan who have been so good to me during these last few years."

He goes on to share that he'll be featuring some stories of the holidays in New York and promises to share with us when they'll air so we can watch.

"Every time that I get an opportunity to do something with [Kelly & Ryan], it really is, it's surreal. I kind of have pinch-myself moments of 'Am I getting to do this? This is just so fun.'"

Patterson has become an occasional guest and viewer favorite on Live with Kelly and Ryan over the past several years. In 2015 he made his first remote appearance as the Minnesota Weather Guy during a particularly frigid polar vortex. During that appearance, he shocked Kelly, Ryan and viewers with his banana hammer; using a frozen banana he'd left outside overnight, he hammered a nail into wood.

Beginning in 2019, Patterson began to feature more regularly with Minnesota weather updates. In January of that year he went viral with a hilarious segment in which he dropped a carton of frozen eggs. Instead of breaking, they just bounced and rolled around to the pleasure of those watching.

In 2020 during the midst of COVID quarantine, Kelly and Ryan checked in with Patterson for updates.

Congratulations and good luck, Steve! We can't wait to see more from you on a national stage!

For more from Steve Patterson, follow his Facebook page or Instagram account.

