The Minnesota State High School League State Football Tournament has reached the semifinal round, with games at US Bank Stadium beginning on Thursday.

Here is a look at the all the matchups for the penultimate week of high school football in Minnesota for the 2025 season.

NINE PLAYER

FERTILE-BELTRAMI (8-3) vs HILLS-BEAVER CREEK (11-0) - 1 PM (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13th)

Fertile-Beltrami was the #2 seed in the North bracket and beat #3 Cromwell-Wright Area 40-14 in the quarterfinal round... Hills-Beaver Creek was the top seed in the South bracket and beat Red Rock Central 44-14.

HILLCREST LUTHERAN ACADEMY (11-0) vs KITTSON COUNTY CENTRAL (11-0) - 4 PM (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13th)

Hillcrest Lutheran remained undefeated by beating Mabel-Canton 40-38 in the quarterfinals... Kittson County Central is the number one-ranked nine player team in the state and topped Cook County 49-0 in their QF matchup.

CLASS A

MINNEOTA (11-0) vs MAHNOMEN/WAUBUN THUNDERBIRDS (11-0) - 9 AM - (SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15th)

Minneota is ranked #4 in the state by Minnesota-Scores and beat Lester Prairie 42-6 in last week's quarterfinal... Manomen/Waubun is ranked #3 in Minnesota-Scores' QRF rankings and beat Upsala/Swanville in the quarterfinals.

BRECKENRIDGE (12-0) vs MURRAY COUNTY CENTRAL (9-2) - 11:30 AM - (SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15th)

Murray County Central has won nine straight since dropping their first two games of the 2025 season and upset Fillmore Central 29-26 in the quarterfinals... Breckinridge is the top-ranked team in Class A and beat Barnum 57-14 in the QF round.

Eden Valley-Watkins Football (photo courtesy of Adam Tri)

CLASS AA

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS (9-2) vs JACKSON CO. CENTRAL (11-0) - 9 AM - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14th

Eden Valley-Watkins' only two losses of the season came against fellow Class AA semifinalist Holdingford in week three and Class A semifinalist Minneota in week two. Since then, Eden Valley-Watkins has won eight straight including its 30-14 win over Moose Lake-Willow River in the quarterfinals... Jackson County Central is ranked #3 by Minnesota-Scores and topped Caledonia 42-15 in the quarterfinals.

GOODHUE (11-0) vs HOLDINGFORD (12-0) - 4:30 PM - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14th

Goodhue outscored Central and Randolph by a combined 57-0 in the section playoffs before eeking out a 29-28, overtime win over Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in the state quarterfinals... Holdingford is the top-ranked team in Class AA and beat Barnesville 40-24 in the QF.

CLASS AAA

DILWORTH-GLYNDON-FELTON (8-2-1) vs WASECA (11-0) - 2 PM - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15th

D-G-F has won six straight heading into Saturday's semifinal, including handing Pierz its first loss of the season in the quarterfinals... Waseca is ranked #2 in Class AAA by Minnesota-Scores and shut out Holy Family Catholic 14-0 in the quarterfinals.

ANNANDALE (11-0) vs MINNEAPOLIS NORTH (11-0) - 4:30 PM - Saturday, November 15th

Minneapolis North is the top ranked team in Class AAA by Minnesota-Scores and beat Pine Island 50-21 in the state quarterfinal round after a wild, 56-44 win over St. Croix Lutheran in the Section 4AAA... Annandale allowed just 36 points during the regular season and has allowed just 21 in three postseason games so far including its 19-7 win over Litchfield last weekend.

CLASS AAAA

ORONO (8-3) vs MARSHALL (11-0) - 10:30 AM- THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13th

Marshall is the top-ranked team in Class AAAA and beat Totino-Grace 21-9 in a quarterfinal matchup... Orono emerged from Section 6AAAA after outscoring its opponents 78-6, then beat Fergus Falls 36-14 in the state quarterfinals.

KASSON-MANTORVILLE (10-1) vs GRAND RAPIDS (10-1) - 11:30 AM - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14th

Kasson-Mantorville's only loss this season came in week six at Byron, but the KoMets got their revenge with a 31-28 Section 1AAAA win before beating Hill-Murray 35-21 in the state quarterfinals... Grand Rapids' only loss came against AAAAA Bemidji in week two and, since then, the Thunderhawks have rattled off nine straight wins including their 54-7 thrashing of Benilde-St. Margaret's in the QF round.

Dave Overlund, TSM

CLASS AAAAA

SPRING LAKE PARK (11-0) vs ST. THOMAS ACADEMY (11-0) - 2 PM - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14th

Spring Lake Park put together an impressive undefeated season after finishing 2024 4-6. The Panthers earned a dramatic, 13-12 overtime win over Alexandria in the quarterfinals... St. Thomas Academy is the top-ranked team in Class AAAAA and their 21-14 win over Rochester Mayo in the quarterfinal was only the Cadets' second game this season that was decided by one score.

CHANHASSEN (10-1) vs ELK RIVER (9-2) - 7 PM - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 15th

Elk River lost to Alexandria and Monticello, both on the road, for their only two losses this season. The Cardinals got their revenge with a 27-23 Section 7AAAAA win before topping Minneapolis Washburn by a convincing 53-20 final score... Chanhassen's lone loss this year came against fellow state semifinalist St. Thomas Academy in week four. The Storm beat Cretin-Derham Hall 23-19 in the quarterfinals.

CLASS AAAAAA

MINNETONKA (9-2) vs EDINA (7-4) - 7 PM - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 13th

Edina rode out a tough schedule during the regular season and beat Farmington (30-17), Forest Lake (31-30) and Eden Prairie (23-21) to reach US Bank Stadium as the #7 ranked team in AAAAAA... Minnetonka has lost only two games this season, with one being against Edina in week seven. The Skippers beat Anoka (34-16), Prior Lake (14-7) and St. Michael-Albertville (34-7) so far in the state tourney.

MOORHEAD (7-4) vs LAKEVILLE SOUTH (9-2) - 7:30 PM - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 14th

Moorhead waited out an injury to quarterback Jett Feeney, who returned at the end of the regular season after a shoulder injury. The Spuds topped Edina in the regular season finale before rattling off wins over Blaine (38-21), Woodbury (64-48) and Centennial (35-21) in the state tournament... Lakeville South rolled over Wayzata and Mounds View by a combined 72-12 score before beating Maple Grove 49-31 last weekend.