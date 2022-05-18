St. Cloud’s Kinder Coffee Lab Offering Free Cold Brew on Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- Getting your caffeine fix will be a little easier this week.

Kinder Coffee Lab in St. Cloud is hosting their annual Free Cold Brew Day on Thursday. From 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. you can visit the drive-thru at 203 Cooper Avenue North for a free cup of Kinder’s iced cold brew.

The business was started as a coffee roastery in 2020, and the coffee shop officially opened back in February.

