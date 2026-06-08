The St. Cloud Rox wrapped up a four-game road trip with a convincing 13-1 win over the Hot Tots in Minot, North Dakota on Sunday evening. The Rox return home with a Northwoods League-best 11-3 record on the season.

St. Cloud wasted no time in asserting its dominance on Sunday, plating five runs in the game's first two innings before sealing the win with a six-run, fifth inning that made the score 12-0.

Tanner Recchio was 2-3 from the leadoff spot for the Rox with a home run, two walks drawn and four runs scored. Nolan Geislinger raised his average to .347 with a 2-2 game that included a home run and five runs batted in, and Jackson Legg was 2-4 with a pair of runs batted in.

Hunter Poe pitched eight strong innings for the Rox to earn the win, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out five Hot Tots.

The Rox win increases its lead in the Great Plains West Division to four games over Minot and Badlands.

St. Cloud will host the Hot Tots for games on Monday and Tuesday at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on both nights.

Rox baseball can be heard all season long on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports and on the Granite City Sports mobile app.