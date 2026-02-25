The St. Cloud Crush lacrosse team is looking to fill out its roster with the season just around the corner.

Erika Boike is the Vice President of the St. Cloud Crush lacrosse Booster Club. She says that the Crush high school team is comprised of players from St. Cloud Tech, Apollo and Cathedral High Schools, along with St. Cloud Christian School.

The team consists of kids from seventh grade through twelfth grade. Boike says its a fun combination of several other sports.

WHAT IS LACROSSE?

"It's sort of a combination of football, soccer and hockey because it's really intense and you are always running," Boike said. "The guys lacrosse is a little more aggressive than the girls because they can hit with the stick, so it's definitely one that keeps you moving on your feet.

For hockey players who need to continue with cardio and keep active, or for soccer players this is great for that, too," Boike said.

Boike says people of all talent levels and experience levels are welcome to come check out the sport and attend the meetings to join up. She says because there are many different positions on the field, there is probably a spot for anyone who wants to give it a try.

REGISTER FOR ST. CLOUD HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE

Registration for the Crush high school programs is open now for boys and girls from seventh grade through twelfth grade through their respective high schools.

Captains practices begin on March 9th, with official practices beginning on March 30th. An informational meeting will be held on March 23rd for parents and families.

The team splits its home games between Apollo and Tech. Any students who have already paid two sports during this school year do not need to pay a registration fee to try lacrosse this spring.