The St. Cloud Crush girls hockey team beat Fergus Falls 3-2 in overtime Thursday night.

Avery Mathiasen and Reese Ruska scored first-period goals for the Crush before Jayden Lane notched the overtime game-winner just 45 seconds into the extra period.

The Crush improve to 12-7 on the season with the win.

FRIDAY

SARTELL/SAUK RAPIDS @ FERGUS FALLS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Foley beat Cathedral 66-45 on Thursday night. Keira Alexandria led the Crusaders with 11 points in the loss.

Big Lake 69, Sartell 56

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sartell 78, Fergus Falls 64

FRIDAY

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria

ROCORI @ FF

Cathedral @ LF

Tech @ Apollo

Sartell @ Brainerd

BOYS HOCKEY

Sauk Rapids-Rice beat Hutchinson 3-2 in overtime Thursday night. Chase Hiltner tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period before Austin Kubasek's go-ahead goal just over a minute later. Kubasek would add the game-winner at 1:31 of overtime.

Duluth-Marshall beat the Crush 3-1 behind three second period goals. Lincoln O'Donnell was the goal-scorer for St. Cloud in the loss.

FRIDAY

ALEXANDRIA @ RIVER LAKES

NORTHERN LAKES @ CATHEDRAL