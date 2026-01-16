Central Minnesota Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – January 16th
The St. Cloud Crush girls hockey team beat Fergus Falls 3-2 in overtime Thursday night.
Avery Mathiasen and Reese Ruska scored first-period goals for the Crush before Jayden Lane notched the overtime game-winner just 45 seconds into the extra period.
The Crush improve to 12-7 on the season with the win.
FRIDAY
SARTELL/SAUK RAPIDS @ FERGUS FALLS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Foley beat Cathedral 66-45 on Thursday night. Keira Alexandria led the Crusaders with 11 points in the loss.
Big Lake 69, Sartell 56
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sartell 78, Fergus Falls 64
FRIDAY
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria
ROCORI @ FF
Cathedral @ LF
Tech @ Apollo
Sartell @ Brainerd
BOYS HOCKEY
Sauk Rapids-Rice beat Hutchinson 3-2 in overtime Thursday night. Chase Hiltner tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period before Austin Kubasek's go-ahead goal just over a minute later. Kubasek would add the game-winner at 1:31 of overtime.
Duluth-Marshall beat the Crush 3-1 behind three second period goals. Lincoln O'Donnell was the goal-scorer for St. Cloud in the loss.
FRIDAY
ALEXANDRIA @ RIVER LAKES
NORTHERN LAKES @ CATHEDRAL