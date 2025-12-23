Prep Sports Scores And Schedule &#8211; December 23rd, 2025

The Buffalo Bison topped the St. Cloud Crush 5-1 in boys hockey Monday night at the Municipal Athletic Complex. Junior Crosby Hedin scored the Crush's lone goal.

The loss drops St. Cloud to 5-5 on the season. The Crush will play against Monticello on December 29th.

OTHER BOYS HOCKEY SCORES 

Hopkins 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

TUESDAY 

Sartell @ Moorhead 6 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Princeton

 

BOYS BASKETBALL 

Sartell 66, St. Michael-Albertville 54
Spectrum 76, Foley 66
Osakis 72, Holdingford 60

TUESDAY 

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Albany

 

GIRLS HOCKEY 

Buffalo 4, River Lakes 0
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4, Pine City 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Little Falls 70, Cathedral 45
Kimball 59, Holdingford 47

TUESDAY 

Litchfield @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell @ Princeton

