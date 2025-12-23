Prep Sports Scores And Schedule – December 23rd, 2025
The Buffalo Bison topped the St. Cloud Crush 5-1 in boys hockey Monday night at the Municipal Athletic Complex. Junior Crosby Hedin scored the Crush's lone goal.
The loss drops St. Cloud to 5-5 on the season. The Crush will play against Monticello on December 29th.
OTHER BOYS HOCKEY SCORES
Hopkins 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
TUESDAY
Sartell @ Moorhead 6 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Princeton
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sartell 66, St. Michael-Albertville 54
Spectrum 76, Foley 66
Osakis 72, Holdingford 60
TUESDAY
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Albany
GIRLS HOCKEY
Buffalo 4, River Lakes 0
Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4, Pine City 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Little Falls 70, Cathedral 45
Kimball 59, Holdingford 47
TUESDAY
Litchfield @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell @ Princeton