The Buffalo Bison topped the St. Cloud Crush 5-1 in boys hockey Monday night at the Municipal Athletic Complex. Junior Crosby Hedin scored the Crush's lone goal.

The loss drops St. Cloud to 5-5 on the season. The Crush will play against Monticello on December 29th.

OTHER BOYS HOCKEY SCORES

Hopkins 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

TUESDAY

Sartell @ Moorhead 6 PM

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Princeton

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sartell 66, St. Michael-Albertville 54

Spectrum 76, Foley 66

Osakis 72, Holdingford 60

TUESDAY

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Albany

GIRLS HOCKEY

Buffalo 4, River Lakes 0

Sartell/Sauk Rapids 4, Pine City 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Little Falls 70, Cathedral 45

Kimball 59, Holdingford 47

TUESDAY

Litchfield @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sartell @ Princeton