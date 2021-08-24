The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for a large portion of central Minnesota until 9:00 am.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch includes Benton, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Pope, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright (+ more) counties in Central Minnesota -- and includes the Twins Cities metro area.

Large hail, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and frequent lightning are possible in and near the watch area this morning.

National Weather Service

Monitor the weather, and have a plan of action if severe weather strikes your area. Stay weather aware, and have a way to receive warnings.

KEEP READING: What to do after a tornado strikes

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.