SCSU Baseball Update – Monday, April 14th

SCSU HUSKIES UPDATE

BISMARCK ST. MARRYS MARAUDERS 8 SCSU HUSKIES 7

(Saturday April 13th)

The Marauders defeated their NISIC rivals the Huskies, they each collected eight hits. They had four big doubles to give their pitchers enough support, Aiden Johnson a righty junior started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cullen Wilson a righty freshman threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Hayden a righty junior threw two innings, he gave up one walk.

The Marauders offense was led by Noah Hull, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs and Kieran Gaffney had a walk. Krece Papierski went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and Cru Walker went 2-for-3. Kalem Haney went 3-for-5 with two doubles and he scored two runs and Isaac Pegors had two walks and he scored two runs. Bryce Leafgren went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Luke Rhee went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run.

The Huskies starting pitcher was righty junior Bryce Brussfield, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Hess a righty sophomore threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Brody Richardson a righty senior threw one inning, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Will Castro, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for three RBIs and he scored three runs and Tae Kim had a walk and a RBI. Liam Moreno went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and scored a run and Hayden Konkel had two walks and had a RBI. Blaine Guthrie went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Wyatt Tweet had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Eric Bello went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run.

SCSU HUSKIES 7 BISMARCK ST. MARYS MARAUDERS 2

(Saturday April 13th)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Marauders, in eleven innings. The Huskies out hit them thirteen to five. Their starting pitcher was Brady Nelson, he threw eight innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Cole Bakkum threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he recorded one strikeout. Christian Lessman thew 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and recorded one strikeout. Frankie Volkers threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Huskies offense was led by Liam Moreno, he went 3-for-6 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Wyatt Tweet went 1-for-6. Hayden Konkel went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Eric Bello went 1-for-1 and he scored a run. Ethan Navratil went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored a run and Blaine Guthrie went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Brayden Jacobson went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run.

The Marauders starting pitcher was Ryan Chamberlain, he threw nine innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Jacob Burgers threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Archer Blumenscehin threw 1/3 of an inning he gave up two hits and one run.

Their offense was led by Krece Papierski, he went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Marcus Butts went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Bryce Leafgren went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Kieran Gaffney went 1-for-4, Noah Hall and Carter Shin both had a walk.

SCSU HUSKIES 13 BISMARCK ST. MARYS MARAUDERS 10

(Sunday April 14th)

The Huskies defeated their NSIC rivals the Marauders, they out hit them sixteen to fifteen. They collected four home runs and a double, to give their pitchers good support. Cael Kolacia a righty junior threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts Connor Doolittle a righty junior threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Frankie Volkers a righty senior threw one inning, he gave up two hits.

The Huskies offense was led by Wyatt Tweet, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs, and Austin Baumhover had a walk. Jon Pribula went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs and Hayden Konkel had a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Navtratil went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Liam Mareno went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored four runs. Eric Bello went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI and a walk.

The Marauders starting pitcher was Jeff Tiw, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Facchini threw two innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Konnor Kirchoffner threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Riley Pearce threw 11/3 inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Cole Smith threw 1 2/3 innings, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Marauders offense was led by Kieran Gaffney, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI, a walk, a stolen base and he scored three runs, and Cru Walker had a RBI. Hank Griffin went 2-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs and Keegan Drinkle had a RBI. Luke Rhee went 2-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and Noah Hull went 1-for-6 and he scored a run. Carter Shin went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Krece Papierski scored a run. Bryce Leafgren went 2-for-5 with double and he scored a a run and Izaac Pegars went 2-for-4 with a RBI.

Next Games:

Minnesota Duluth

Tuesday April 15th

1:00/3:30