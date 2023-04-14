Scary Head-on Crash Caught On Camera Along I-35 In Forest Lake

MN CRIME/Youtube

TRAFFIC DEATHS IN 2023

According to the Office of Minnesota Traffic Safety, there have already been 52 traffic deaths in 2023. There were a total of 72 at this time in 2022, with 446 in total last year.

Today I came across a very frightening video that is a reminder to stay off your phones, pay attention to your surroundings, and don't be generally distracted or sleepy when you drive. Although we don't know what happened in this situation, being aware of your surroundings may help save your life if this ever happens to you. It's my understanding, according to the comments that were left on the Youtube video, that the injuries were serious and possibly life-threatening.

MnCrime/Youtube MnCrime/Youtube loading...

HORRIFIC ACCIDENT

A horrific accident along I-35 Southbound in Forest Lake has been caught on video. The video shows a Cadillac Escalade headed northbound, near Highway 8, driving on the shoulder of the road before they overcorrected, causing them to cross over multiple lanes of traffic. The video was posted on April 13th, 2023.

Get our free mobile app

MEDIAN BARRIER FAIL

The vehicle is then shown hitting the median barrier, which is meant to stop vehicles from going into oncoming traffic. In this case, it did not. The vehicle demolishes the barrier and then crosses the lanes of traffic heading Southbound.

In just a matter of moments, the out-of-control vehicle hits a Toyota Camry head-on. Both of the vehicles end up tumbling off the road. It appears that the driver that was hit did see the out-of-control vehicle coming at the last second, and tried to steer right to avoid the crash, but was unsuccessful.

INJURIES

The driver of the Escalade, a 67-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The 63-year-old driver of the Camry has suffered life-threatening injuries, and at the time of this story, was being seen at Regions Hospital. It isn't clear at this time, why the escalade left the road.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.