Rox Season Ends With Playoff Loss To La Crosse

The St. Cloud Rox season came to an end Wednesday night with an 8-1 loss to the La Crosse Loggers in the Great Plains championship game at Joe Faber Field. The Rox finish the season with a 43-26 record and with a Great Plains West Division title.

The Loggers scored four runs in the top of the first inning on a pair of home runs, then added a single run in the fourth, two in the sixth and one in the eighth before the Rox got on the board in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Phil Brenneman started for the Rox, lasting just one innings while allowing four runs on five hits. Piercen McElyea followed with 4.1 innings out of the pen while allowing three runs on four hits. Sartell's Tyler Hemmesch added a scoreless inning of relief.

The Rox had just three hits as a team, with Jaixen Frost going 2-4 and RJ Stinson adding a single. St. Cloud struck out ten times and drew three walks.

The Loggers advance to the Northwoods League Championship game Friday night. La Crosse will play in Michigan against the Kalamazoo Growlers. First pitch is set for 5:35 CT.

The 2024 Rox set several single-season records including runs scored (494), runs batted in (430), home runs (65), stolen bases (174), on-base percentage (.389), slugging percentage (.418) and on base-plus-slugging percentage at (.807).

