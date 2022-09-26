Roadside Pumpkin Wagons are the Best Part of Fall in Central MN

I can not be trusted to drive myself anywhere alone this time of year, especially if it involves driving on back roads. If I see a wagon full of pumpkins and gourds, I will empty the cash out of my wallet, and fill my car with as many as possible.

I just can't resist stopping at these trailers set up on the side of the road, and this time of year they're everywhere. I love to decorate my front porch with as many pumpkins as I can. I stack them all around, and I'll carve them once Halloween approaches.

About five years ago, I learned that going to a store and buying pumpkins got really expensive really fast. It was a year when I was decorating and carving last minute, and I ended up paying way too much for a pumpkin sitting outside a store. From that year on, I learned my lesson when it comes to pumpkin shopping.

Get our free mobile app

Since then I have always stopped at the first roadside pumpkin wagon I see in the fall, and I usually stop at every single other one I pass after that. Each one has different options, and the price points are usually much cheaper than at a store.

The first wagon I hit up this year was just outside of Swanville. I was on my way home to St. Cloud after spending the weekend in Long Prairie and just had to stop and get a few pumpkins. My car was already loaded down with DJ equipment from doing a wedding the night before, as well as all my archery gear, but I still managed to fit $20 worth of pumpkins in the back seat.

Long story short, if you pass a pumpkin wagon on the side of the road, stop and pick some up. You'll save yourself some money, and the money you do spend will support a local grower. It's a win-win!

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

14 Ridiculous Bad Google Reviews of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve