In 2021 I decided I wanted to get really into fishing. No reason, I just needed a new hobby to hyper-fixate on and fishing seemed like a great option. I'd been fishing before, I would go all the time as a kid, but in my adult life I just hadn't had the time for it until last summer. Based on the photo above of taken on the fishing opener last May, I'd say I had a pretty solid start to the season and the hobby.

Being that I hadn't really fished since I was a child, last year was the first year I needed to buy a fishing license, so I picked one up at the gas station on my way to the lake before the opening weekend and went on my merry way.

Fishing licenses for this year went on sale on February 18th, 2022, and will be good through February 28th, 2023.

When it comes to buying a license, there are a few different options:

Individual angling: A fishing license for one person.

Combination angling: A license that allows a married couple to fish individually or together.

Individual sports: A license for one person to hunt small game and fish

Combination sports: A license that allows one spouse to hunt small game and fish. The other spouse can only fish.

Non-resident individual angling: A license that allows a non-resident to fish anytime during the license year in Minnesota.

See all fishing license options and details here. Here's to another great year of fishing in Minnesota!

