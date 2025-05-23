Prep Baseball Summaries – Thursday, May 22nd

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL ROUND UP

THURSDAY MAY 22nd

SARTELL SABRES 3 ROCORI SPARTANS 2

The Sabres defeated their conference rivals the Spartans, they out hit them seven to six and they were aided by seven walks. Brayden Simones started for the Sabres, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Landon Fish closed it out, had a pair of strikeouts.

The Sabres offense was led by Brady Thompson, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and a walk. Keaton Landowski went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run and Austin Lahr went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Austin Lahr went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Levi Frieler had a RBI. Mateo Segura had two walks, Carter Stutsman had a walk and Michael Trobec was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Spartans was Jake Stalboerger, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Grady Richards threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run and three walks.

Their offense was led by Gage Sauza, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Noah Olmscheid had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Max Fredin went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Caleb Maddox went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Cal Heying went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Tyler Prom and Jace Griffin each had a walk.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES 6 ACGC FALCONS 2

The Eagles defeated their conference rivals the Falcons, they were actually out hit seven to five, the Eagles collected two doubles and a triple. The starting pitcher for the Eagles was Blake Glenz, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, one run, five walks and he had two strikeouts. Riley Geislinger threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one run, three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Mitch Lipinski, he went 1-for-3 with a double for. RBI and he scored a run. Blake Glenz went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Riley Geislinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Bryce Neiman had a stolen base, a walk, a RBI and he scored a run. Max Geislinger went 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk and he scored two runs and Eli Hernandez went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Lee Dziengel had a RBI and a walk, Coltant Harff scored a run and Carter Scheeler had a walk.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Rowan Molinaro, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he had two strikeouts. Tucker Johnson, threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he had one strikeout.

The Falcons offense was led by Scott Saue, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Rowan Molinaro went 2-for-2 with a triple, two walks and he scored two runs and Brody Straumann went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Reagan Elton went 1-for-3 with a walk and Cam Giese went 1-for-3 with a walk. Gage Degner went 1-for-3 with a walk, Braden Barker had two walks and Tucker Johnson had a walk.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 8 WILLMAR CARDINALS 6

The Flyers defeated their rivals the Cardinals, they out hit them ten to seven, including four doubles and they were aided by seven walks. The Flyers starting pitcher was Joey Welinski, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, five walks and he had three strikeouts. Prescott Roamaine threw one inning, he gave up a walk and he had a strikeout and Izaak Kalis threw one inning, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Flyers offense was led by Carter Gwost, he went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and he scored two runs. Joey Welinski went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Jake Dahlberg went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Izaak Kalis went 1-for-2 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Bobby Toure went 1-for-3 for a RBI and a stolen base, Braxten Santala went 1-for-2 for a RBI and a walk and John Ahlin went 1-for-2 with a walk.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Jordan Ellingson, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Aiden Paulson threw three innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, six walks and he had a strikeout.

The Cardinals offense was led by Aidan Paulson, he went 1-for-4 for three RBIs and Jordan Elllingson went 2-for-3 with a triple, a stolen base, and he scored three runs. Alex Hoppe went 1-for-3 for RBI and Connor Smith went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Braeden Fagerlie went 1-for-3 with a walk and Hudson Sjoberg went 1-for-2 with a walk. Conlan Carlson had two walks and he scored two runs, Reese Christianson had a walk and Tyler Madsen scored a run.

PAYNESVILLE AREA PIRATES 2 ROYALTON ROYALS 1

The Pirates defeated their conference Rivals the Royals, they each collected five hits. Esau Nelson threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Pirates offense was led by Mason Hansen, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Reed Johnson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Esau Nelson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Eric Paulson went 1-for3 and he scored a run. Matt Hemmingson went 1-for-2 with a walk and No. 17 went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run, Brayden Vanderbeek had a walk and Peyton Hemmesch was hit by a pitch.

The Royals starting pitcher Brady Yourczek threw five innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Keaton Nelson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he had a strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Brady Yourczek he went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base and Ethan Albright went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Hayes went 1-for-1 with a double and Reagan Elliot went 1-for-3. Coltan Burggraff went 2-for-3

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 7 ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS 2

The Flyers defeated their rivals the Alexandria Cardinals, they out hit them seven to four, they were aided by eight walks. Carter Gwost threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, six walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Peter Knopik threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, one run and he had two strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Joey Welinski, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Jake Dahlberg went 1-for-4 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run and John Ahlin went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs. Alex Thoma went 2-for-4 and Nate Sprang had a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs. Carter Gwost went 1-for-4, Bobby Toure had four walks and he scored a run, Izaac Kalis had a walk and he scored a run and Evan LeMieur scored a run.

The Cardinals starting pitcher was Sam Anderson, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, five walks and he had four strikeouts. P. Converse threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he had a strikeout.

Sam Anderson led their offense, he had two walks and a RBI and J. Waltzing went 2-for-3 with a walk. G. Wimmer went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and B. Adelman went 1-for-4, Evan Zabel and Landon Gess- Norling both had a walk and P. Converse was hit by a pitch.

STAPLES CARDINALS 8 PIERZ PIONEERS 5

The Cardinals were out hit by the Pioneers, elven to eight, the Cards collected four doubles. Ben Tyrrell threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs, one walk and he had four strikeouts. Jack Carlson threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit.

The Cardinals offense was led by Colbe Tappe, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Cooper Tappe went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored three runs. Hayden Rutherford went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Carlson went 1-for-2 for a RBI and two walks. Silas Clausen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Kris Taylor went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Beau Carlson had a walk and he scored a run and Elijah Kossan had a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Pioneers starting pitcher was Preston Saehr, he threw two innings, gave up eight hits, seven runs one walk and he had a strikeout. Danny Litke threw four innings, he gave up a run, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Pioneers offense was led by Bo Woitalla he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Jackson Thielen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sawyer Lochner went 1-for-4 for a RBI and a stolen base. Brayden Haberman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Kaden Kruschek went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and he scored a run. Preston Saehr went 2-for-4 and Jaxon Hardy went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

HERITAGE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY EAGLES 6 ACGC FALCONS 4

The Eagles defeated their foe the Falcons, they out hit them eight to six, including two doubles and they were aided by five walks. J. Mouton threw six innings, he gave up four runs, five walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. A. Palmer threw one inning, he had two strikeouts.

G. Booms went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. S.Johnson went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. A. Palmer had a sacrifice fly, two walks for a RBI and J. Moulton went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and J. Anderson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

The Falcons starting pitcher was Tucker Johnson, he threw five innings, he gave seven hits, five runs, two walks and he had four strikeouts. Jaxon Drange threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Reagan Elton, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI. Jaxon Drange went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Brayden Schroeder went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Rylan Summerfelt had stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Scott Saue had a walk and he scored a run, Rowan Molinaro had a walk and Gage Degner scored a run.

ROCORI SPARTANS 4 FERGUS FALLS OTTERS 2

The Spartans defeated their Conference foes the Otters, they out hit them six to four and they were aided by five walks. Nolan VanLoy started on the mound for the Spartans, he gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Reece Kalla threw 1/3 of an inning, he retired one batter he faced.

The Spartans offense was led by Noah Olmscheid, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 1-for-3 for a RBI and was hit by a pitch and Max Fredin went 2-for-2 with a stolen base and a walk. Caleb Maddox went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run and Reece Kalla went 1-for-2 with a walk and he scored a run, Gage Sauza had a walk, a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Cal Heying was hit by a pitch.

The Otters starting pitcher was I. Ellison, he threw four innings, gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he had three strikeouts. J. Fronning threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by I. Holmes, he went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and a walk and B. Scheuerman went 1-for-3. B. Scheuerman went 1-for-2 and C. Fronning went 1-for-4. L. Larson had two walks and C. Wiederich had a walk and he scored a run.

KIMBALL CUBS 6 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 4

The Cubs defeated their foe the Lumberjacks, they were actually out hit, but they did collect two doubles, a triple and a home run. Brandon Henkemeyer earned the win with seven innings, he gave up eleven hits four runs, three walks and he recorded fourteen strikeouts.

The offense was led by Tate Winter, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and a stolen base. Bryant Knaus went 3-for-3 with four stolen bases, a walk and he scored three runs. Ronnie Arnold went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and Brandon Henkemeyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a walk. Mason Danelke went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and scored a run and Andray Stang went 1-for-4, Noah Merten went 1-for-3 and Gavin Mesenbrink had a walk.

Keegan Frisbie started for Foley, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Deegan Beck threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he had five strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Gavin Wirth, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI. Deegan Beck went 2-for-4 with double for a RBI and he scored a run and Noah Gapinski went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Jack Abfalter went 1-for-2, Jordan Lewandowski wen 1-for-2, Teddy Rassmusen went 1-for-1. Keegan Frisbie had a walk and he scored a run, Weston Juetten and Noah Brunn both had a walk.