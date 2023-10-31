Pet of the Week: The Fun-Sized Phoebe!

Pint-sized Phoebe is Tri-County Humane Society's Pet of the Week, waiting for a friend to give her a forever home.

Phoebe is a 20 pound lab-mix and about a year old, so she'll be a lap dog for life! She's house-trained and super sweet!

She came to TCHS as a transfer, so they're not sure if she's been around cats, kids, or other puppers. Her sweet nature might indicate a willingness to try!

She's pint-sized but full of love!

Don't forget to sign you and Phoebe up for the GoodPup online training program! It's customized virtual pupper training from the comfort and safety of your own home.

Browse their online galleries of kitties and puppers, then call (320) 252-0896 to place a deposit. And OF COURSE you can always stop by their location on 8th Street Northeast in St Cloud to check out the critters in-person!

The Tri-County Humane Society shelter is open Monday thru Thursday from noon to six, Friday from noon to eight, Saturday from eleven to five, and Sunday from noon to five.

And if you want to help, click here to learn more about volunteering!

And while we're here, last week's co-Pet of the Week is still waiting for adoption!

Remember THAT EAR?! Lacey hasn't yet found her forever home. Lacey is a house-trained half-American Pitbull Terrier & half-unknown, is great with kids, and is even okay with cats. She's coming out of her shell and doin' just fine!

