Music in the Gardens Concert Schedule Announced for 23rd Season

ST. CLOUD -- An outdoor summer concert series is returning to St. Cloud in June.

The Music in the Gardens series near the gazebo at Munsinger Gardens will kick off its 23rd season with a performance by The Half Steps on June 12th.

The concerts beside the Mississippi River take place every other Sunday in June, July, and August and continue to be free thanks to the Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society and Central Minnesota Arts Board.

Root beer floats will be sold at each event and Quiet Oaks Hospice House will put on the annual Memorial Release of the Butterflies in July.

Music in the Gardens 2022 Schedule:

June 12th - The Half Steps

June 26th - Paul Imholte

July 10th - Granite City Brass

July 24th - Harper’s Chord - Memorial Release of the Butterflies

August 7th - TBD

August 21st - Monday Night Jazz

10th Annual Butterfly Release Honors Lost Loved Ones in St. Cloud