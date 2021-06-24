Morgan’s Motorplex Hosting First-Ever Autocross This Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- A new racing event is coming to central Minnesota this weekend.

Morgan’s Motorplex is hosting their first-ever St. Cloud Autocross event on Saturday. Organizer Michael Morgan says rather than speed, the event focuses on driver skill.

You set up cones and try to run through the cones as quickly as possible without hitting any of them, so there are no jumps or dirt rallies or anything like that. It's all in a paved parking lot, and most of the participants have almost like their daily drivers. Some people do modifications to the suspension, but autocross is different than road course because of how tight and technical it is.

Morgan says while events like this are often held in Brainerd and the Twin Cities, this is likely the first one to come to St. Cloud. He says the people competing have a wide range of experience levels.

We're going to have tons of different experience ranges. There are several people with zero experience that signed up, and then we have a couple of amateurs that have five-plus years. We've got a couple of seasoned veterans running up against people that have never competed before, so that's kind of a cool aspect that we're bringing to St. Cloud.

Drivers will be broken down into three classes by the build of their car including street stock, super street, and street unlimited.

For $50, drivers get five runs around the course. Passengers are allowed to ride along and helmets are required. Trophies will be handed out to the top three fastest drivers in each class.

The cost for spectators is $10 and free for kids 12 and under. The event kicks off at 8:00 a.m. at Joy Christian Center and runs until 6:00 p.m. with a morning session, lunch break, and an afternoon session. Brats and water will be available for purchase.

