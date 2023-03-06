Monastery Raising Money to Help Low-Income St. Joseph Residents

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Saint Benedict’s Monastery is raising money to help low-income St. Joseph residents.

In celebration of Catholic Sisters Week, the monastery will be partnering with Laundry Love to fundraise for their local program. Laundry Love is a national organization that helps low-income people cover the cost of services at partnered laundromats.

The Central Minnesota Catholic Worker and St. Joseph Laundromat joined the Laundry Love network in October 2022. Two Tuesdays each month from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., two to six individuals and families are provided with quarters and laundry supplies at the laundromat.

Donations can be dropped off in collection jars at reception desks at St. Benedict’s Monastery in St. Joseph and St. Scholastica Convent in St. Cloud from now through March 19th. The monastery’s goal is to raise $500 for the program, which covers the cost of roughly five Laundry Love sessions.

Catholic Sisters Week is held annually during Women’s History Month from March 8th to 14th and highlights spirituality, mission, and community building. The event first started at St. Catherine’s University in St. Paul in 2014 to recognize religious women and honor the sisters who have passed on but has grown into an international celebration.

Historic cities: 10 metros with the oldest homes New Jersey Real Estate Network collected U.S. Census Bureau data to understand which metro regions have the most old homes, which include houses built in 1949 or earlier.