Minnesota’s Most Popular Christmas Cookie is Gluten-Free

According to a new online study done by Google Trends, Minnesota's most popular Christmas cookies are "Gluten-Free Christmas Cookies".

I need to have a word with whoever put this together.

Several states prefer HEALTHIER-sounding options: Gluten Free Christmas Cookies were the top choice in Maine, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin . . . and Keto Christmas Cookies were #1 in Colorado, Iowa, South Dakota, and Wyoming. And the state of Washington loves Vegan Christmas Cookies.

Google Trends curator Annanya Raghavan was the one who reported these findings to USA Today, and the results are based on Google searches from Nov. 29 to Dec. 6, as Americans were baking some of their first batches of holiday desserts.

Now I don't have an issue with gluten-free cookies, I've had a lot of amazing gluten-free desserts, and people have food allergies. I totally get it. But if you're going to tell me that our state's most popular cookie is a "gluten-free Christmas cookie" you at least need to give me a flavor. Is it a sugar cookie? Chocolate chip? Is there frosting? Sprinkles? You can't just give me the genus of the cookies, and not the species.

