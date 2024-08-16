Minnesota Timberwolves Release Schedule For Upcoming 2024-2025 Season

The Minnesota Timberwolves have released their schedule for the upcoming 2024-2025 season. The team will be getting a lot of additional exposure this season, with at least 25 of their 82 games to be played on national television.

All Timberwolves games this season will be aired on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON (with some games airing on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports).

Highlights of the schedule include the season-opener in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Tuesday, October 22nd and the home opener four days later on Saturday, October 26th when the team hosts the Toronto Raptors at Target Center.

The Wolves will play a Christmas Day game for the third time in team history when they take on the Mavericks in Dallas on December 25th. The last time Minnesota was featured in a Christmas Day game was in 2017 when they played against the Lakers.

The NBA's In-Season Tournament, known as the Emirates Cup, is scheduled to begin for the Timberwolves on November 12th against the Trail Blazers in Portland. Other teams in the Wolves' pod, Group A, are the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers and Sacramento Kings.

The Wolves will play in Memphis, Tennessee on Martin Luther King Day for the first time when they take on the Grizzlies.

This season's schedule includes 14 instances of back-to-back games for the Timberwolves and also features two game 'series' two games against the same opponent in the same city) against Golden State, Oklahoma City, Portland and New Orleans.