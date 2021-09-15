Minnesota Drought Could Dampen Fall Colors

UNDATED -- Minnesota's drought conditions may mute some of the brilliant colors as the leaves change this fall.

Jennifer Teegarden is a Cooperative Forest Management Outreach Specialist with the Department of Natural Resources. She says there is some conflicting research that on one hand suggests a drought can actually enhance the colors, but other research suggests severe drought like we're experiencing will make those colors duller...

For the most part, we're anticipating more dull colors except for potentially southeastern Minnesota which experienced less severity of drought.

Teegarden says recent rainfall and any additional precipitation may be too late to save the colors, but she says it will help the trees as they prepare themselves for winter.

The DNR has launched its color finder webpage which tracks the weekly color peak across the state. It is updated every Thursday in September and October.

