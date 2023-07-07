Minnesota Driver Stopped More Than Once After Driving More Than 100 MPH
Recently the State Patrol shared a picture of a radar gun with a caption that talked about the same driver getting caught twice driving more than 100 mph on the same Minnesota road.
According to the post from the Minnesota State Patrol:
The nerve of some people! I can't imagine going more than 100 mph on an interstate in the Twin Cities area! That's nuts!
Thankfully the driver was cited for her driving, and hopefully, the fines/tickets catch up to their bank account.
Growing up I had a neighbor who sat in a plastic patio chair in her driveway, waiting for cars to drive by, going way too fast. The unsuspecting driver generally slammed on their brakes after my neighbor would hurl a tennis ball at the window of the car, pretty soon word got around about my neighbor and her 'skills' and the road got less traffic and it was safer for others in the neighborhood.
Can the Minnesota State Patrol add tennis ball throwing to go along with tickets for all the speeding we are seeing?
LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud
Most common fast food chains in Minnesota