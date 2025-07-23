2025 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

(SUB-STATE # 11)

Orthopedic Sport Field Sartell/St. Cloud Tech Field

(Tuesday July 21st)

ALBANY POST 482 5 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 4

The Post 482 defeated their Sub-State rivals Post 46, they each collected eight hits, including a triple and a double. Wyatt Schmitz threw five innings, he gave up six hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Kyle Holm threw 1 2/3 inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks and Nate Schneider threw 1/3 of an inning.

Their offense was led by Abe Kalthoff, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and scored a run. Elliot Burnett went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Cahew Habben went 2-for-4 with a triple. Kyle Holm had two walk, Carter Wesen had two walks and he scored a run, Ryan Boatz had a walk and he scored a run and Blake Iverson scored a run.

For Little Falls Joey Welinski threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs and two walks. Evan Lemieur threw five innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Ben Anderson, he went 3-for-4 and he scored two runs and Jacob Dahlberg had a walk, Prescott Romaine went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Peter Knopik went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Evan Lumieur went 1-for-4 and Alex Thoma went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Joey Welinski had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Conner Neu was hit by a pitch.

COLD SPRING POST 455 16 ST. CLOUD 76ers 15

The Post 455 defeated there district rivals post 76, they out hit them seventeen to fiveteen, they collect tow doubles and a home run and were aided by eight walks. They come from behind after being behind the whole game. Grady Notch threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, eight runs and two walks. Jack Boos threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, seven runs, one walk and he had three strikeouts. Jake Stalboerger threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he had three strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Grady Notch went 3-for-3 with a home run for five RBIs, a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jake Stalboerger went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, a stolen base and a walk and he scored three runs. Tyler Prom went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, a stolen base, two walks and he scored three runs. Connor went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Max Fredin went 3-for-4 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run and Jace Griffin went 2-for-5 for a RBI and a stolen base. Jack Boos went 2-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs, Riley Bauer went 1-for-4 with a walk and he scored two runs and Noah Olmscheid had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.

Palmer threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, seven runs, four walks and he had two strikeouts. Andrew Brown threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, five runs, one walk and he had a strikeout. Amati Preisley threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he had two strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Jackson Stuber, he went 4-for-5 for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ellis Baynes went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Amitttai Preisler went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run. Addi Dobowey went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, a walk and he scored two runs. Carter Williams went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored two runs. Colten Palmer went 2-for-5 for a 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Orion Preisler went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases, a walk and he had three runs. Andrew Brown went 1-for-4 with a stolen bae, a walk and he scored two runs.

PIERZ POST 341 9 SARTELL POST 277 6

The Post 341 defeated their district foe Post 277 they were out hit ten to nine, including a four of doubles. Brayden Habberman threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Kayden Kruschek threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Kaden Kruschek went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Grady Young went 3-for-5 for a RBI. Nate Solinger went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Bo Woitalla went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Jackson Thielen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Sawyer Lochner went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and he scored two runs. Chase Becker went 1-for-3 with a double, two walks and he scored three runs, Preston Saehr went 1-for-3 with a walk and J. Hardy was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

Brayden Simones threw one inning, he gave up three hits, three runs, two walks and he had a strikeout. Nathan Gjeme threw three innings, he gave up one hit and he had a strikeout. Brady Thompson threw four innings, he up five hits, six runs, three walks and he had a strikeout.

Their offense was led by Brayden Simones, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Miles Simonsen went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Marco Segura went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, a stolen base and a walk and Levi Frieler went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Carter Stutsman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Brady Thompson went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Keaton Landowski went 1-for-3 with a walk, Trevor Schlangen had a walk and he Cayden Behrmann was hit by a pitch.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 7 WILLMAR POST 167 7

