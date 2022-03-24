MINN QUIZ: Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?
Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country.
Most Common Surname By State
Alabama: Smith, Williams, Johnson
Alaska: Smith, Johnson, Williams
Arizona: Smith Johnson Garcia
Arkansas: Smith, Williams, Johnson
California: Garcia, Hernandez, Lopez
Colorado: Smith, Johnson, Martinez
Connecticut: Smith, Johnson, Brown
Delaware: Smith, Johnson, Brown
Florida: Smith, Williams, Johnson
Georgia: Smith, Williams. Johnson
Hawaii: Lee, Wong, Kim
Idaho: Smith, Johnson, Anderson
Illinois: Smith, Johnson, Williams
Indiana: Smith, Miller, Johnson
Iowa: Smith, Williams, Johnson
Kansas: Smith, Johnson, Miller
Kentucky: Smith, Johnson, Jones
Louisiana: Williams, Smith, Johnson
Maine: Smith, Brown, Johnson
Maryland: Smith, Johnson, Jones
Massachusetts: Smith, Johnson, Sullivan
Michigan: Smith, Johnson, Williams
Minnesota: Johnson, Anderson, Nelson
Mississippi: Smith, Williams, Johnson
Missouri: Smith, Johnson, Williams
Montana: Smith, Johnson, Anderson
Nebraska: Johnson, Smith, Miller
Nevada: Smith, Johnson, Garcia
New Hampshire: Smith, Brown, Johnson
New Jersey: Smith, Williams, Johnson
New Mexico: Martinez, Garcia, Chavez
New York: Smith, Williams, Brown
North Carolina: Smith, Williams, Johnson
North Dakota: Johnson, Anderson, Olson
Ohio: Smith, Miller, Johnson
Oklahoma: Smith, Johnson, Williams
Oregon: Smith, Johnson, Miller
Pennsylvania: Smith, Miller, Williams
Rhode Island: Smith, Brown, Johnson
South Carolina: Smith, Williams, Brown
South Dakota: Johnson, Anderson, Smith
Tennessee: Smith, Johnson, Jones
Texas: Garcia, Smith, Martinez
Utah: Smith, Johnson, Anderson
Vermont: Smith, Brown, Johnson
Virginia: Smith, Johnson, Jones
Washington: Smith, Johnson, Anderson
West Virginia: Smith, Miller, Johnson
Wisconsin: Johnson, Smith, Anderson
Wyoming: Smith, Johnson, Miller
You can find more about your own last name, you can search for its meaning and origins at ancestry.com/surnames.