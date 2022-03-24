Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Nurses at St. Cloud Hospital

ST. CLOUD -- A southwestern Minnesota man is accused of sexually harassing and sexually assaulting three female nurses at St. Cloud Hospital.

Twenty-two-year-old Yasir Ali Hassan of Marshall is charged with three counts of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct.

St. Cloud Police were called to the Behavioral Health Unit of the Emergency Room Tuesday afternoon. According to the charges, Hassan had been making sexual comments towards the nursing staff and at one point waited in the hallway as a nurse exited a patient's room.

Hospital video allegedly shows Hassan with his hands down the front of his pants and when the nurse enters the hallway, he slaps her buttocks and appears to grab at her groin.

A second nurse responded to the scene to help corral Hassan and was also allegedly slapped in the buttocks.

Hassan is also accused of entering another patient's room, charging at a third victim, and groping her breasts. Court records show the victim was backed into a corner and ended up on the floor with Hassan on top of her and groping her all over her body.

There are no court dates currently scheduled.

