The Cathedral girls soccer team earned a 3-1 win over Visitation on Tuesday. The win improves the Crusaders to 2-1 on the season.

Amelia Newiger, CJ Jerzak and Aracely Arevalo each had goals in the win for CHS. The Crusaders will play at Watertown-Mayer on Thursday night.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROCORI 9, Melrose 1

SJ Prep 2, Princeton 1

Becker 5, Little Falls 0

Sartell 10, Willmar 1

BOYS SOCCER

In boys soccer, Cathedral beat Pelican Rapids 6-1 behind a five-goal game from Jacob Oliver. Griffin Sturm also scored in the Crusaders' win, which improves the team to 2-0 on the season.

Cathedral will host Rochester Lourdes at Whitney Park on Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Melrose 1, SJ Prep 0

Apollo 3, Brainerd 1

Tech 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

Cathedral 6, Pelican Rapids 1

Sartell 1, Willmar 0

Alexandria 2, ROCORI 2

VOLLEYBALL

In the gym, Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball topped Brainerd 3-0 in a home match for the Storm. Set scores were 25-11, 25-13 and 25-9. Wendi Peterson led the Storm with 12 kills and Aubrey Marketon posted 20 set assists.

VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Cathedral 3, Pierz 2

Tech 3, Fergus Falls 2

Holdingford 3, Rockford 0

Albany 3, Foley 0

Spectrum 3, Kimball 2

Morris 3, Melrose 2

Willmar 3, ROCORI 2

Detroit Lakes 3, Apollo 0

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Brainerd 0

Alexandria 3, Sartell 2

