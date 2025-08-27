Prep Sports Scoreboard – Tuesday, August 26th
The Cathedral girls soccer team earned a 3-1 win over Visitation on Tuesday. The win improves the Crusaders to 2-1 on the season.
Amelia Newiger, CJ Jerzak and Aracely Arevalo each had goals in the win for CHS. The Crusaders will play at Watertown-Mayer on Thursday night.
GIRLS SOCCER
ROCORI 9, Melrose 1
SJ Prep 2, Princeton 1
Becker 5, Little Falls 0
Sartell 10, Willmar 1
BOYS SOCCER
In boys soccer, Cathedral beat Pelican Rapids 6-1 behind a five-goal game from Jacob Oliver. Griffin Sturm also scored in the Crusaders' win, which improves the team to 2-0 on the season.
Cathedral will host Rochester Lourdes at Whitney Park on Thursday.
BOYS SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Melrose 1, SJ Prep 0
Apollo 3, Brainerd 1
Tech 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
Cathedral 6, Pelican Rapids 1
Sartell 1, Willmar 0
Alexandria 2, ROCORI 2
VOLLEYBALL
In the gym, Sauk Rapids-Rice volleyball topped Brainerd 3-0 in a home match for the Storm. Set scores were 25-11, 25-13 and 25-9. Wendi Peterson led the Storm with 12 kills and Aubrey Marketon posted 20 set assists.
VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Cathedral 3, Pierz 2
Tech 3, Fergus Falls 2
Holdingford 3, Rockford 0
Albany 3, Foley 0
Spectrum 3, Kimball 2
Morris 3, Melrose 2
Willmar 3, ROCORI 2
Detroit Lakes 3, Apollo 0
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Brainerd 0
Alexandria 3, Sartell 2