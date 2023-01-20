Lineup Announced for 8th Annual Dancing With Our Stars Event

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Central Minnesota Community Foundation has finalized this year's Dancing With Our Stars line-up.

Six community star dancers will be paired with a professional partner for a chance to win up to $15,000 for a nonprofit of their choice.

This year's dancers include:

Community Star, Ayan Omar from District 742, will dance with pro Jesús Sandoval to benefit the Local Activities Education Foundation (LEAF) for District 742.

from District 742, will dance with pro Jesús Sandoval to benefit the Local Activities Education Foundation (LEAF) for District 742. Community Star, Christine Skoog with Christine’s Cheesecakes, will dance with pro Matthias Meyer to benefit Tanner’s Team.

with Christine’s Cheesecakes, will dance with pro Matthias Meyer to benefit Tanner’s Team. Community Star, Rachel Thompson from Visit Greater St. Cloud, will dance with pro Amber Schmiesing to benefit Zonta Club of St. Cloud.

from Visit Greater St. Cloud, will dance with pro Amber Schmiesing to benefit Zonta Club of St. Cloud. Community Star, Ben Anderson from the St. Cloud Fire Department, will dance with pro Shantelle DesMarais to benefit St. Cloud COP House.

from the St. Cloud Fire Department, will dance with pro Shantelle DesMarais to benefit St. Cloud COP House. Community Star, Jason Miller from Premier Real Estate Services, will dance with pro Janell Missler to benefit St. Cloud Hospital NICU.

from Premier Real Estate Services, will dance with pro Janell Missler to benefit St. Cloud Hospital NICU. Community Star, Franco Cusipag from Sherburne State Bank, will dance with pro Lucille Guinta to benefit the INDY Foundation.

The 8th annual fundraising competition will be at the College of Saint Benedict on June 12th.