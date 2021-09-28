Lime Flavored Skittles Returning to Minnesota Before Halloween

I vividly remember the day Skittles switched their green-colored candy from lime flavor to green apple. I was in high school and stopped by the vending machine in the commons area for a snack during study hall. I punched the buttons to get a bag of Skittles, tore the package open, and popped a few into my mouth. As I was chewing them on my way back to the classroom I thought, "are these things expired? Something doesn't taste right."

That rotten flavor was green apple, the Mars Wrigley company had switched out my beloved lime flavor with green apple and it wrecked my day.

Ever since that fateful day in 2013, I have been careful to avoid the green Skittles in the bag. Which is annoying for me and everyone around me as I pick around the vile things. There were limited edition runs of Skittles bags with the original lime flavor, and I was always certain to stock up when I could, but unfortunately, they never stayed around for long.

Until now.

A press release for Skittles has just revealed that after almost 8 years of pain and suffering, they are permanently bringing back the lime Skittle to the lineup.

Fernando Rodrigues, Mars Wrigley Senior Brand Manager shared:

It's no secret that Lime has been a hot topic for SKITTLES fans since we replaced them with Green Apple back in 2013. Green Apple has had a good run, but the fans have spoken and it's time for Lime to return to the rainbow. What better way to bring better moments to our loyal fans, than with the return of the most asked about flavor? The joy of Lime can't be denied anymore. It is back. This time for good.

I've never been more excited for a candy in my life. We should be able to get the original Skittles flavor lineup this fall, the rollout takes a little time but we should start seeing them just before Halloween. No tricks, all treats!

