Igloo Dining In Minnesota Is Back

One of the neat things about being new to Minnesota is seeing how vastly different the “norm” is here from what it’s like in North Carolina, South Carolina or Virginia, the other states I’ve lived in.

Get our free mobile app

When I interviewed for this job, they asked what my plan was to handle the winter, my response was to figure out how they did it and do the same things.

Winter is just winter here, and despite the fact it’s long, hard and cold- life goes on and the people of Minnesota find ways to enjoy life.

Eating out during the winter is no exception. And I’m not talking about going into a nice toasty restaurant or pub for a meal, I’m talking about “Igloo Dining”.

The opportunity to still be outside but be in a comfortable, heated environment. To be honest, I don’t know much about this, so I looked into it.

Some of the Igloos started popping up coming out of the pandemic to help offer another option for those who were still concerned about eating indoors around other people.

But now these see-through dining rooms offer some restaurants another feature that others don’t have. It’s a way to stand out in a competitive field.

Igloo Dining often comes with some sort of experience like brunch, a special menu or wine tasting event. You would need to check with the individual restaurant to see what they offer.

According to Exploreminnesota.com, here are 9 places in the state you can find the Igloo Dining option in Minnesota:

Crave Restaurant in St. Louis Park

Photo Credit: craveamerica.com Photo Credit: craveamerica.com loading...

Dukes on 7 in Minnetonka

Photo Credit: dukeson7.com Photo Credit: dukeson7.com loading...

Grand View Lodge- Nisswa

Photo Credit: grandviewlodge.com Photo Credit: grandviewlodge.com loading...

Ninetwentyfive- Wayzata

Photo Credit: ninetwentyfive.com Photo Credit: ninetwentyfive.com loading...

Broken Clock Brewery- Minneapolis

Photo Credit: brokenclockbrew.com Photo Credit: brokenclockbrew.com loading...

Twin Spirits Distillery- Minneapolis

Photo Credit: twinspiritsus.com Photo Credit: twinspiritsus.com loading...

Mineral Springs Brewery- Owatonna

Photo Credit: mineralspringsbrewery.com Photo Credit: mineralspringsbrewery.com loading...

Next Chapter Winery- New Prague

Photo Credit: nextchapterwinery.com Photo Credit: nextchapterwinery.com loading...

Lock and Dam Eatery- Hastings

Photo Credit: lockanddameatery.com Photo Credit: lockanddameatery.com loading...

If you’ve got a special occasion coming up during the winter, or you just want to do something a little different, check out Igloo Dining.