Hey Minnesota, It’s Time to Turn On This Button in Your Car

With the arrival of summer, you're going to want to make sure this button is turned on in your vehicle.

I remember getting my first car and this button was one of the first things my dad told me about. The general rule of thumb is to turn it on in the summer and leave it off in the winter. It wasn't explained to me exactly why to do that, because there were other things that needed more urgent attention on that '91 Honda Accord, but I have followed that button rule ever since.

I was scrolling through social media this week and a friend had shared a post from an auto shop giving the specifics on why this button should be used in the summer.

The recirculation button simply takes the air from inside the car and recirculates it in the cabin instead of pulling fresh air from outside. On days when it is miserably hot outside, if you do not recirculate the cooler air in the cabin, than your AC system is pulling hot air from outside and trying to cool it. Using the recirculation feature will get your car cooler and will decrease the wear and tear on your AC system.

Get our free mobile app

This button is the one that saves your AC system.

The post also shared that when your car is sitting out in the sun baking, the best thing to do is to open the windows as you drive for the first few minutes to get rid of the super-hot air in the cabin before that starts the recirculation process.

The more you know, be sure to have that button turned on to save your car's AC system this summer.

Central Minnesota County Fair Schedule 2022