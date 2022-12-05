Hey Minnesota! Can You Safely Eat Spotted Cooked Ham?
I'm not trying to add worry if you've purchased your Christmas ham but one Minnesotan recently posted some pictures to a social media page, devoted to cottage food producers, of cooked and spotted ham. The question was asked, whether or not it was safe to eat, and what they should do with it. The answers were very educational, and I wanted to share them with you, in case this happens to you, which it could as it seems to be pretty common.
Vance Fitch, on the Facebook Page Farm Direct Minnesota, shared the above photo and had some questions for the online community.
Here are some of the helpful responses that I found below the picture post.
Erin a butcher says this can and does happen when the pigs kick or flop wildly.
So we learned that the spotted ham IS safe to eat, even though it doesn't look the best, and we learned what causes it. In terms of what you should do, if you are making a practice ham you might be able to get your money back, if your Christmas ham turns out like this and you went to a grocery store you can probably get your money back, but if you went to a butcher shop they might have a policy regarding something like this happening.
