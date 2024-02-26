Here Are the Best Thrift Stores Across Minnesota

One of the things my wife and I like to do is go to thrift shops and secondhand stores. My wife is really good at repurposing furniture from these types of places.

To be honest, I’ve bought a lot of clothes from thrift stores over the last few years. Why pay full price for something when you can find something just as good for sometimes over half off the original price.

As I was looking through Facebook this weekend and I came across a post from a woman who said she and her daughter were going to do a Thrift Store Road Trip around Minnesota, but they weren’t sure which direction they were going to go. They were asking members of the Facebook group for suggestions for their favorite places.

Here are some of the recommendations that the Facebook members gave.

Twelve Baskets Resale in Fairmont Minnesota

That Other Thrift Store in Coin Rapids

Bibles for Missions Thrift Center which is now called Legacy Thrift in Crystal Minnesota

B’s Barn Door in Waterville

Restock New and Vintage in Sauk Centre

Family Pathways Thrift Stores in Forest Lake, Ham Lake and Princeton

The Prop Shop in Eden Prairie

Goodwill in Stillwater Minnesota (My wife and I shopped this one this past weekend and found some great stuff)

Bargains and Blessings in Willmar

Bargain Barn in Long Prairie

Savers in St. Cloud

Hidden Treasures in St. Anthony

The Mustard Seed in Deerwood Minnesota

Arc’s Value Village in Richland, Bloomington, and New Hope

Tusen Tack in Braham

Jan's Thrift Shop in Faribault

Twice as New in Princeton

The C.H.A.P Store in Burnsville

Get Thrifty, North Broadway Ave. In Spring Valley

Love Inc.- Big Woods in Buffalo Minnesota

Goodwill in Monticello

Restored in Lakeville

Empty the Nest Thrift Store in Golden Valley

Castoff’s Secondhand Store in Pequot Lakes

Savers/Unique Thrift in New Hope Mn

Save and Share Thrift Store in Cokato

Boys and Girls Club Thrift Store in Detroit Lakes

One More Time Thrift Stores in Isle and Mora

Treasure Chest in Waite Park

Goodwill in Brooklyn Park

Common Good Thrift Stores in Baxter, Crosslake and Crosby

Giddy Up Boutique in Fairmont

New Horizon’s Thrift Store in Pine City

Clothes Closet in Wells

Sues Garage Sales in Cannon Falls

Phenomenal Woman Thrift Store in Zumbrota

Graces Thrift Store Lake Crystal Mn

Ax Man Surplus in St. Paul, Fridley, and St. Louis Park

Turnstyle Consignment Store in Richfield

Linda's Recycled Goods in Park Rapids

Hidden Treazures in Belle Plain

S.I.F.T (Save It from Trash) in Kenyon

Again, these are just some of the thrift stores I saw mentioned, and I tried to list only thrift, secondhand or consignment stores because I feel a lot of times, they are different from Vintage stores whose prices can be higher than what is found at a thrift type store.

Some of these stores are only open a few days a week, I tried to provide as many links to the stores as I could find so you can plan your trip with as much information from one place as possible.

Safe Travels and Happy Thrifting!