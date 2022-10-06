Hello Kitty is saying "hello" to Minnesota on October 8th! The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is making a stop in our state on Saturday, October 8th at the Ridgedale Center in Minnetonka.

Hello #Minneapolis! The #HelloKittyCafeTruck is coming to Ridgedale Center on Saturday, 10/8! Find us near the Cheesecake Factory from 10am-7pm, while supplies last! See you soon! #HelloKittyCafe

I got to experience the Hello Kitty Cafe back in 2020 when I was on a trip in Las Vegas. We had stopped for a drink on the strip, and as I sat at the bar, I looked out the window and saw a giant pink container-style building that drew me in like a moth to a flame.

Get our free mobile app

I finished my drink in record time and immediately ran out to the Hello Kitty Cafe to get myself a sweet treat. I ended up getting the best iced sugar cookie I have ever had in my life. I savored every bite of that confection as we walked around the New York-New York casino. I've been chasing that high for almost three years now, and finally the Hello Kitty Cafe truck is coming to our state.

Abbey Minke Abbey Minke loading...

This small mobile cafe is only going to be in Minnesota for one day, so if this is a can't-miss event for you, you better clear your schedule. Find out more information about the Hello Kitty Mobile Cafe stops on their Facebook page here.

The Town of Vining, Minnesota is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud