Have You Tried Central Minnesota’s Best ‘Weird Food’ Combos?

On Monday, Kelly & I asked you to share a favorite food combo that everyone else thinks is completely weird -- and there was a clear favorite.

You can see all the personal favorites below, but there was one that kept coming up over & over again:

The Peanut Butter & Pickle Sandwich

Never tried it, but just because it comes so highly recommended by you, I will before the end of the week.

The weirdos here at 98.1 enjoy:

  • Pete: Tuna salad on raisin bread.
  • Kelly: Doritos topped melted peanut butter & chocolate chips.
  • Ashli: Pickles & cream cheese.
  • Abbey: Oreos and orange juice.

Looking for some other "good" ideas? I'm sure you can find something here:

  • Christine: Doritos & cottage cheese.
  • Rizer: Wendy's French fries dipped in a Frosty.
  • Lindsey: Peanut butter on a BLT.
  • Kimberli: Mac & cheese...and mustard.
  • Andrea: Banana & mayonnaise.
  • Wendy: Saltine crackers crushed in a glass of milk.
  • Minnie: Apple sauce, green peas, and chopped ham.
  • Lynette: Mustard & pickles on grilled cheese.
  • Amy: Venison liver and onions.
  • Diana: Pepper in ketchup.
  • Lynn: A slice of cheddar cheese on a fresh-from-the-oven chocolate chip cookie.
  • Sandy: Toast, grape jelly, and summer sausage.
  • Christina: Tabasco on PB&J.
  • Jennifer: Peanut butter and bologna on toast.
  • Shana: Ranch Doritos with the Frito-Lay cheese sauce and marshmallows melted over the top.
  • David: Peanut butter on garlic toast.
  • Christen: Popcorn in a bowl with milk (like cereal).
  • Sasha: Candy corn dipped in peanut butter.
  • Sandra: Fried egg sandwiches with peanut butter & Western dressing.
  • Patty: Peanut butter & cheese sandwich.
  • Peter: Grilled cheese topped with jelly.
  • Candace: French fries dipped in a chocolate shake.
  • Kathy: Over easy eggs on a bed of lettuce with mayo and BBQ sauce.
  • Abigail: Pork rinds & cream cheese.
  • Sharon: Green olives & cottage cheese.
  • Angie: Grilled cheese & peanut butter sandwich.
  • Elizabeth: Pizza rolls dipped in apple sauce.
  • Emma: Pizza with mustard.
  • Lulu: Dill pickles dipped in mashed potatoes.

Bon appetite!

