Have You Tried Central Minnesota’s Best ‘Weird Food’ Combos?
On Monday, Kelly & I asked you to share a favorite food combo that everyone else thinks is completely weird -- and there was a clear favorite.
You can see all the personal favorites below, but there was one that kept coming up over & over again:
The Peanut Butter & Pickle Sandwich
Never tried it, but just because it comes so highly recommended by you, I will before the end of the week.
The weirdos here at 98.1 enjoy:
- Pete: Tuna salad on raisin bread.
- Kelly: Doritos topped melted peanut butter & chocolate chips.
- Ashli: Pickles & cream cheese.
- Abbey: Oreos and orange juice.
Looking for some other "good" ideas? I'm sure you can find something here:
- Christine: Doritos & cottage cheese.
- Rizer: Wendy's French fries dipped in a Frosty.
- Lindsey: Peanut butter on a BLT.
- Kimberli: Mac & cheese...and mustard.
- Andrea: Banana & mayonnaise.
- Wendy: Saltine crackers crushed in a glass of milk.
- Minnie: Apple sauce, green peas, and chopped ham.
- Lynette: Mustard & pickles on grilled cheese.
- Amy: Venison liver and onions.
- Diana: Pepper in ketchup.
- Lynn: A slice of cheddar cheese on a fresh-from-the-oven chocolate chip cookie.
- Sandy: Toast, grape jelly, and summer sausage.
- Christina: Tabasco on PB&J.
- Jennifer: Peanut butter and bologna on toast.
- Shana: Ranch Doritos with the Frito-Lay cheese sauce and marshmallows melted over the top.
- David: Peanut butter on garlic toast.
- Christen: Popcorn in a bowl with milk (like cereal).
- Sasha: Candy corn dipped in peanut butter.
- Sandra: Fried egg sandwiches with peanut butter & Western dressing.
- Patty: Peanut butter & cheese sandwich.
- Peter: Grilled cheese topped with jelly.
- Candace: French fries dipped in a chocolate shake.
- Kathy: Over easy eggs on a bed of lettuce with mayo and BBQ sauce.
- Abigail: Pork rinds & cream cheese.
- Sharon: Green olives & cottage cheese.
- Angie: Grilled cheese & peanut butter sandwich.
- Elizabeth: Pizza rolls dipped in apple sauce.
- Emma: Pizza with mustard.
- Lulu: Dill pickles dipped in mashed potatoes.
Bon appetite!
