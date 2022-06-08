A new cruise is launching next year from Duluth, and it is quite the voyage.

Viking Cruises announced they will soon be offering a new route from Duluth to Antarctica. The trip will take 71 days, and during it, passengers will visit eight different countries and three continents.

CBS 3 in Duluth reported:

The ‘Longitudinal World Cruise’ will be a 71-day, eight-country, three continent voyage. It will take travelers from the world’s farthest in-land seaport of Duluth to the world’s southern-most city of Ushuaia, Argentina. Along the way, there will be stops in Toronto, Niagara Falls, New York City, Mexico, the Panama Canal, Antarctica, and many more.

This cruise is about 7,000 miles in length and will cost a pretty penny. Tickets for this trip start at $50,000.

The Viking Cruise line just started their very first season cruising the Great Lakes, coming into Duluth's port over Memorial Day weekend:

The Viking Octantis recently completed a roundtrip through the Welland Canal—a key section of the St. Lawrence Seaway connecting Lake Ontario and Lake Erie—making it the largest passenger vessel ever to transit the canal. The ship will remain in the Great Lakes until early October 2022, sailing a variety of itineraries between Toronto and Duluth.

This new trip the cruise line is hosting next fall sounds absolutely magical, but it's a total pipe dream for me. There's no way I could 1. take 70+ days off of work, or 2. justify paying way more than a year's salary on a trip. But for those that can afford the time and money to book it, send a postcard! I'm sure you'll have a great time!

