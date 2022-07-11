Halloween Has Already Taken Over This St. Cloud Store

If you're a fan of spooky season, this is great news. For the rest of us, it just feels like summer is being rushed away.

I went to Home Goods in St. Cloud over the weekend with my sister. She was shopping for baby nursery decor, as she is expecting a baby girl in November. Instead of summery bright colors, we found a lot of Halloween decor and fall hues.

I'm well aware of how businesses operate, I run a brand myself and always have to be thinking a season ahead to make sure I have products ready for people to purchase. But having it ready to go, and already stocking the shelves with it are two different things.

Can't the Jack-o-lantern dog toys, witch hat cookie jars, and fall-themed gnomes wait until at least August?

I love Halloween more than the average person, it's the holiday that my best friends and I block off every year to celebrate together. I live for making home-made costumes, eating candy corn, and handing out the best candy to my neighbor kids. But the week after the 4th of July just seems a little premature for Halloween decor.

If you are ready for summer to be done already, get your fall fix at Home Goods in St. Cloud.

