GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING UPDATE

JANUARY 20th

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated Section 5A rivals Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 41-19, they won nine matches. The Bulldogs went 2-0 at the Rocori “Spartans” triangular, they defeated Rocori 29-27 and DC 57-16. Tyson Meagher, Jamison Meagher, Brayden Kierstead, Nick Utsch, Mason Hansen and Daniel Flint all went 2-0.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers defeated BHV/PP 42-22 and WDC 56-3, Easton Lange, Wyatt Pilarski, Casey Knettel, Masyn Patrick, Simon Boeckman, Kolton Harren, Jaxon Bartkowicz and Mason Lichy all went 2-0.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs had two big wins over Royalton-Upsala 42-29 and Sibley East 39-32 at the Cubs triangular. Miles Looman, Tegan VanNurden, Frank Schiefelbein, Mark Schiefelbein and Garret Rosenow all went 2-0. The Cubs had eleven medal winners for fifth place with 128 points at the NLS “Wildcats” Tournament. Mark Schiefelbein (160/30-1) and Garrett Rosenow (215/19-9) both won championships and Karson Schmidt (133) earned second place. Lance Schiefelbein, Miles Looman and Teagan VanNurden all earned fourth place. Max Schiefelbein (121) and Ryder Schwieters (145) both earned fifth place and Bo Meyer (145) and Frank Schiefelbein (172) both took sixth place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars went 0-3 at the Osakis “Silverstreaks” Quad. They were defeated by Osakis 51-20, EVW 39-31 and Pillager 42-36. Noah Jensen, Noah DeRoo and Jace Mueller all went 3-0 and Emmitt Skare and Aiden Mueller both went 2-1. The Jaguars earned five medals for 53 points for sixth place at the NLS “Wildcats” tournament. Noah Jensen (114/30-3) earned second place and Noah DeRoo (139) and Aiden Mueller (152) both earned third place, Jace Mueller (1450 earned fourth place and Bryce Borgerding (107) took sixth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WAKTINS EAGLES

The Eagles went 1-2 at the Osakis quad, they defeated BBE 39-31 and they lost to Osakis 56-15 and Pillager 42-35. Cason DesMarais and Nick Becker went 3-0 and Torii Berg, Brody Sieben and Ryder Schmidt all went 2-1. The Eagles earned four medals at the NLS Invite, Nick Becker (285/28-1) earned the championship, Carson DesMarais (114) earned third place, Brody Sieben (133) earned fifth place and Torii Berg (133) took Sixth.

Royalton-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals went 1-1 at the Kimball “Cubs” triangular, they defeated Sibley East 39-32 and they were defeated by Kimball 42-29.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs went 2-1 at the Cambridge-Isanti Duals, with wins over Forest Lake 41-19 and Monticello 52-14. They were defeated by 3A Brainerd 36-28. Harper Hamacher, Bennett Kujawa and Levi Thompson all went 3-0, Odin Duncombe, Keaton Collard, Aaron Malikowski and Boston Kuschel all went 2-1 and Andy Fischer and Brady Muellner both went 2-0.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers earned nine medals for 153 points to earned second place at the Eastview invitational. Noah Cameron (152/20-1) and Ivan Petrich (215/30-0) both earned championships. Sam Ramsdell (127), Sam Strack (114) and Alex Posterick (139) all earned second place. Hayden Ramsdell (121) and Colby Twardowski (172) both earned fourth, Landon Lashinski(285) earned fifth place and Ethan Brinkman (107) took sixth place.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers went 3-0 at the Grand Rapids triangular, with wins over Grand Rapids 38-27, Hibbing 56-6 and Cloquet 45-9. Rylan Gruber, Link Toops, Carter Young, Jayden Zajac and Henry Hoffman all went 3-0. Hunter Przybilla, Brecken Andres, Eli Graffke all went 2-1 and Blake Virnig and Easton Stangl-McCann both went 2-0. The Pioneers earned thirteen medals for 229.5 points to win the NLS “Wildcats” tournament. Rylan Gruber (121/26-5), Grady Young (133/23-8), Link Toops (139/25-6), Carter Young (145/29-3) and Jayden Zajac (172/30-3) all earned championships. Gauge Johnson (127), Hunter Przybilla (152) and Brecken Andres (215) all earned second place. Easton Stangl-McCann (107) earned third place, Henry Hoffman (285) earned fourth place. Tripp Toops (107) and Blake Virnig (160) both earned fifth place and Levi Poser (114) took sixth place

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons defeated BHV/PP 40-24 and Aitkin 65-9 at the Falcons Triangular. Noah Brunn, Hunter Wilhelmi, Wyatt Britz, William Gutormson and Messiah Vizenor all went 2-0. The Falcons defeated their section rivals Milaca 43-30. The Falcons had a great team performance, they earned thirteen medals to earn 190.5 points to take the championship at the Hutchinson invitational. Wyatt Wall (139/26-6) and William Gutormson (189/28-4) both earned championships and Jacob DesMarais (145) earned second place. Eli Molitor (107), Hunter Wilhelmi (152) and Wyatt Britz (1600 all earned third place. Parker Kipka (127), Noah Bunn (133), Teddy Rasmussen (172) and Dominic Rudnitski (215) all earned fourth place. L. Ruhoff (114) and Eli Brunn (145) both earned fifth place and Messiah Vizenor (285) and Walker Harris (215) both took sixth place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

(No Results Reported)

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm earned four medals at the Eastview tourney for 76 points for ninth place. Jack Barz (172/31-4) earned second place, Bryce Ness (133) earned fourth, Carter Barz (1210 earned fifth place and Isaac Thiel (189) took sixth.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies earned seventh place with 59.5 points at the NLS “Wildcats” Tournament. They earned four medals, Connor Plumski (189/25-2) earned the championship, Colton Carlson (1140 and Braeden Geise (121) both earned third place and Maverick Kotschevar (215) took fourth place.

SARTELL SABRES

The Sabres had a good team performance, they earned eleven medals winners for 159.5 points to earned third place at the NLS “Wildcats” tournament. Jace Gruber (114/29-4) and Michal Hamak (160/23-10) were both champions and Jace was voted outstanding wrestler of the tournament. Noah Bartkowicz (107/26-9) earned second place, Peyton Allen (285/24-4), Michel Kulu and Noah Hoadley and Barrett Leblanc all earned third place. Bodyn Molitor (127), Rowan Stewart, Cael Linn and Carter Allen (215) all took fifth place.

St. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush split their duals at the ACGC “Falcons” triangular, with a big win over ACGC 35-33. They were defeated by state ranked Paynesville 47-24. Jack Hamak, Tanner Hugg, Noah Neuman and Sutton Kenning all went 2-0. The Crush earned seven medals for 88 points to earn seventh place at the Hutchinson tournament. Sutton Kenning (215/27-1) earned the championship, Jack Hamak (133) and Noah Neuman (189) both earned third place and Noah Orth (285) earned fourth place. Kayne Doering (107), M. Morales (121) and Grady Doering (127) took sixth place.